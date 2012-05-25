* Sterling hovers above 2-month lows versus dlr

* Gains seen capped by euro uncertainty, QE prospects

* Morgan Stanley prefers selling pounds

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 25 Sterling hovered above a two-month low against the dollar on Friday as some investors took profit on earlier bets against the pound, but gains were limited as concerns about a possible Greek euro exit supported demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency.

Expectations the Bank of England may extend its bond-buying programme after the UK economy shrank more than first thought in the first quarter also contained sterling's rise.

The pound, also called cable, was 0.05 of a percent higher against the dollar at $1.5680, just above a two-month trough of $1.5639 hit on Thursday.

The euro rose 0.4 percent against the UK currency to 80.32 pence, although it remained within sight of a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence reached earlier this month.

"The mood seems to be one of consolidation, taking back some of the shorts in euro/dollar and cable," said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at National Australia Bank, who was looking at an intraday target of 1.5730.

"I'm not sure we'll get there ... there are too many people wanting to sell into euro/dollar strength or cable strength because they think the euro is going to go lower, which it probably will do."

Sterling tends to fall in line with the euro against the safe-haven dollar when investor appetite for perceived riskier currencies declines.

The euro has taken a pummelling in recent sessions as investors weary of the euro zone debt crisis buy dollars, with fears of Greece eventually leaving the currency bloc rising ahead of a second round of elections in June.

Morgan Stanley said the pound had joined the euro at the top of its "preferred currency selling list", citing the risks from weakening euro zone economies hitting the UK particularly hard given the magnitude of trading links.

Although the UK has benefited from safe-haven flows out of the euro as well - reflected also in gilt yields at record lows - a run of disappointing data this week and subdued medium-term inflation expectations has raised expectations the Bank of England will resume its quantitative easing (QE) programme.

"There has been evidence of a weaker domestic economy and risks to the domestic outlook are persisting from the euro area and the possibility of the BoE opting for further QE has increased," Lloyds Bank strategists said in a note.

"This will likely weigh on sterling performance against most currencies." (Editing by Susan Fenton)