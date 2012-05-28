* Pound rises vs dollar, falls vs firmer euro
* Euro buoyed as polls show more support for Greek
conservatives
* But trend for more pound gains vs euro remains despite
weak economy
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 28 Sterling rose against the dollar
but fell against a buoyant euro on Monday as polls showing an
increase in support for a pro-bailout party in Greece lifted
riskier assets and triggered a short-covering rally in the euro.
With speculators' short positions in the euro hitting record
high levels, analysts said the euro could see more gains in the
short term, pulling it further away from a 3-1/2 year low
against the pound.
However, most analysts expected it would soon resume its
downward trend, with investors still highly concerned about the
euro zone's problems, and in particular Spain's increasingly
fragile banking sector.
Sterling was expected to continue to benefit as investors
sought safer alternatives to the euro, despite recent data
revealing Britain's own recession was deeper than previously
thought while retail sales tumbled in April.
"We have seen a record level of euro shorts so it's no
surprise that the slightest ray of hope that Greece may not
leave the euro leads to short-covering that helps the euro,"
said Michael Derks, currency strategist at FXPro.
"But more generally sterling continues to attract decent
capital inflows from Europe and Asia ... the bigger picture is
that euro/sterling will go lower." He said the euro could drop
to 75 pence by the end of the year.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at 80.21 pence.
However, it remained not far above a low of 79.80 pence hit
on Friday and a break below there could leave it on course to
retest a trough of 79.50 hit earlier this month, its lowest
level since November 2008.
Surveys showed Greece's conservatives have regained an
opinion poll lead before elections on June 17. That raises the
odds of a government agreeing to harsh bailout terms that may
enable it to remain in the euro zone.
More appetite to take on risk lifted sterling 0.2 percent
against the safe-haven dollar to $1.5695. However, it
remained not far from a two-month low of $1.5630.
However, investors remained very wary, with Spanish
borrowing costs rising following the state's takeover of Bankia
due to worries about the amount Spain is having to pay
to prop up its ailing banking sector.
The pound could also come under further pressure against the
dollar if investors see a greater risk that a weak economy may
prompt the Bank of England to extend its bond-buying programme.
BoE policymaker Spencer Dale was quoted in the Sunday Times
saying uncertainty in the euro zone will continue for the next
few years, acting as a drag on the UK economy.
(editing by Patrick Graham)