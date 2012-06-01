* More losses could see it test 2012 low of $1.5234
* UK May manufacturing PMI due at 0828 GMT
* Activity expected to have contracted
* Worries about Spain drive safe-haven trades
LONDON, June 1 Sterling fell to its lowest in
more than four months against the dollar on Friday as worries
about Spain's finances drove investors towards safer assets and
ahead of a survey that is expected to show UK manufacturing
activity contracted in May.
The UK purchasing managers' index, due at 0828 GMT, is
expected to drop to 49.8 from 50.5 the previous month, taking it
below the 50 mark that separates growth from expansion.
After data last week showed the UK economy shrank more than
estimated in the first quarter, further indications of weakness
are likely to fuel speculation the Bank of England will revive
its asset buying, or quantitative easing (QE), programme.
This would put further pressure on the pound, analysts said.
Sterling fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.5341,
its weakest since mid-January. Further losses would see it
heading towards the early January low of $1.5234.
The dollar gained broadly as investors fled towards safer
assets. With Spanish borrowing costs approaching levels seen as
unsustainable, investors fear Spain may need to seek external
help to bail out its struggling banks.
"In times of concern, everyone still runs primarily to
dollars," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX
Capital.
"Overall, sterling seems to have lost its shine over the
last couple of weeks. We've broken down through key trendline
support in cable around $1.5445 and I think rallies back to
there are a sell."
Pressure on sterling increased when the minutes to last
month's BoE policy meeting showed policymakers saw a case for
further QE.
BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean on Thursday said the BoE
had scope for more asset purchases, although recent comments
from other policymakers suggest the bank is still divided on the
issue.
The pound also fell against the euro, although most market
players expected it to remain supported as investors seek
alternatives to euro zone assets.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at 80.38 pence,
recovering from a two-week low of 79.71 pence struck on
Wednesday.
Despite the bounce, it was seen vulnerable to selling. This
could see it retesting the trough of 79.505 hit earlier this
month, its lowest since November 2008.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)