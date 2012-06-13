* Sterling dips vs euro, pulls back from 2-wk high
* Euro support at 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence
* Pound expected to come under pressure vs safe haven dollar
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 13 Sterling dipped against the
euro on Wednesday as safe haven flows into the UK currency
eased, and looked vulnerable against the dollar as investors
awaited the outcome of Greek elections on the weekend.
With no UK data scheduled for release the pound looked set
to be driven by developments in the euro zone. Rising Spanish
bond yields and worries the Greek vote could increase the
possibility of the country leaving the euro may weigh on the
pound against the safe haven U.S. currency.
The common currency edged up 0.2 percent against the
pound to 80.45 pence, recovering from a two-week low of 80.11
hit on Tuesday as investors sought alternatives to the euro.
Euro/sterling has been hemmed in a range roughly between
81.50 and a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence since the start of
May, and many analysts said it was unlikely to break out before
Sunday's vote.
The pound fell 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.5552, with resistance at the June 6 high of $1.5601.
"It's very difficult to see people going extremely long risk
or extremely short risk ahead of the weekend," said Raghav
Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.
"On the one hand sterling is a safe haven for euro area
capital flows so likely to do relatively better than other
European currencies. But as it is still a European currency and
so likely to weaken against the dollar and yen."
Sterling has looked vulnerable to further falls, especially
against the dollar, due to the growing risk the Bank of England
will opt for more monetary easing later this year to protect the
economy from the effects of the euro zone crisis.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)