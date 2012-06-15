* Sterling under pressure after BoE hints at more easing

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, June 15 Sterling fell against the euro and the dollar on Friday after the Bank of England announced an emergency liquidity package to support the banking system, and Governor Mervyn King suggested more easing could be on its way.

King said in a keynote speech on Thursday night that the euro zone was casting a black cloud over the UK economy, making a case for more quantitative easing. He said the BoE would also provide cheap long-term funding to banks to encourage them to lend to businesses and consumers.

Although many market players said the measures would support the UK economy, hints of further monetary easing prompted a knee-jerk sell-off in sterling in early London trade.

The pound fell 0.35 percent against the dollar to $1.5502, with traders citing supporting bids around $1.5450.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to 81.45 pence, within sight of Monday's six-week high of 81.63.

April UK trade balance figures due at 0830 GMT were expected to show the deficit shrinking marginally, but traders said sterling was more likely to be dominated by the Greek election at the weekend that could determine if the debt-laden country stays in the euro zone.

A win for pro-bailout parties such as conservatives New Democracy could trigger demand for perceived riskier assets, although any relief rally was expected to be temporary given the dire state of Greece's economy and concerns about Spanish banks.

"If we see a 'positive' outcome of the election on Sunday in Greece - i.e. win for New Democracy - the pound should rally, especially against the dollar, and against the yen," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"But it's a much tougher call for it to rally against the euro at the moment because of the relative stances of the central banks. The UK's come out and actually said we're going to do this and put a plan in place ... but the European Central Bank hasn't done any of that."

