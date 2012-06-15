* Sterling under pressure after BoE hints at more easing
* Traders looking ahead to Greek election on Sunday
* UK trade balance figures 0830 GMT
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 15 Sterling fell against the euro
and the dollar on Friday after the Bank of England announced an
emergency liquidity package to support the banking system, and
Governor Mervyn King suggested more easing could be on its way.
King said in a keynote speech on Thursday night that the
euro zone was casting a black cloud over the UK economy, making
a case for more quantitative easing. He said the BoE would also
provide cheap long-term funding to banks to encourage them to
lend to businesses and consumers.
Although many market players said the measures would support
the UK economy, hints of further monetary easing prompted a
knee-jerk sell-off in sterling in early London trade.
The pound fell 0.35 percent against the dollar to
$1.5502, with traders citing supporting bids around $1.5450.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to 81.45 pence, within
sight of Monday's six-week high of 81.63.
April UK trade balance figures due at 0830 GMT were expected
to show the deficit shrinking marginally, but traders said
sterling was more likely to be dominated by the Greek election
at the weekend that could determine if the debt-laden country
stays in the euro zone.
A win for pro-bailout parties such as conservatives New
Democracy could trigger demand for perceived riskier assets,
although any relief rally was expected to be temporary given the
dire state of Greece's economy and concerns about Spanish banks.
"If we see a 'positive' outcome of the election on Sunday in
Greece - i.e. win for New Democracy - the pound should rally,
especially against the dollar, and against the yen," said
Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
"But it's a much tougher call for it to rally against the
euro at the moment because of the relative stances of the
central banks. The UK's come out and actually said we're going
to do this and put a plan in place ... but the European Central
Bank hasn't done any of that."
