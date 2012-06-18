* Euro rises vs sterling on Greece relief
* Caution ahead of Wednesday's BoE minutes
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 18 Sterling fell against the euro
on Monday after a pro-bailout party won Greece's election,
providing some relief to the common currency, with the pound
vulnerable to further losses on expectations of more monetary
stimulus by the Bank of England.
The euro rose 0.3 percent against the pound to
80.65 pence after Sunday's vote, which saw the conservative New
Democracy party secure a narrow victory. It will now seek to
form a coalition with other parties which back the bailout
programme that is keeping Greece afloat.
The euro's gains against the dollar fizzled out as
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose past the key 7 percent mark,
keeping alive fears that contagion will ensnare larger euro zone
economies. Despite the euro's retreat against the dollar, it
held its gains against sterling.
Euro/sterling has been stuck in a range between around 81.50
pence and a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence since the start of
May, and market players said a break out to the upside could see
it target 82.05 pence - trend line resistance from the November
highs at 88.30 pence.
"The Greek election outcome has resulted in some significant
short covering in the single currency and as a result sterling
has underperformed - as you'd expect. So it's really just a
positioning adjustment," said Michael Derks, currency strategist
at FXPro.
"At the same time, evident at the second half of last week,
the Bank of England is at least considering the necessity for
further quantitative easing and that's probably not helping the
currency either, at least in a background sense."
Traders said the possibility of more quantitative easing was
weighing on the pound, with minutes due on Wednesday from the
latest BoE meeting expected to give clues whether policymakers
are leaning towards further stimulus to bolster UK growth.
The BoE last week announced an emergency liquidity package
to support the banking system and Governor Mervyn King suggested
more easing could be on its way.
More QE is usually considered bearish for the currency as it
increases the supply of pounds in the system.
The pound slipped against the dollar, down 0.3
percent at $1.5660, retreating from a two-week high hit on
Friday. Offers were cited at around $1.5730.
Traders anticipated a recovery in sterling if the U.S.
Federal Reserve signals more easy money in its policy statement
on Wednesday following recent lacklustre economic data.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Catherine Evans)