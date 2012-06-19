* Sterling falls vs euro ahead of inflation data
* Weaker-than-expected inflation could knock pound
* Speculation growing over further QE
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 19 Sterling fell against the euro
on Tuesday with investors wary ahead of UK inflation data that
could reignite talk of more easing by the Bank of England if it
undershoots expectations, leaving the pound vulnerable to more
selling.
Consumer price inflation, released at 0830 GMT, is expected
to hold steady at 3.0 percent in May, unchanged from the
previous month.
Analysts said a higher-than-expected number would bolster
the pound as it would reduce the likelihood of further monetary
easing by the BoE, while a weaker reading could be taken to be
negative. Quantitative easing is usually considered bearish for
the currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the system.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to trade at 80.44
pence, with traders citing stop loss orders above 81.20-30 and
resistance seen around the June high of 81.63 pence.
Against the dollar, sterling was 0.1 percent firmer
at $1.5677.
"CPI data below 3 percent could prompt a move lower for the
pound after Sir Mervyn King already hinted at further QE
(quantitative easing) in the UK, and lower inflation would open
the door for that," Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari, said.
A growing number of analysts think the BoE could opt for
another bout of asset purchases, particularly given the fresh
flare ups in the debt crisis in the euro zone, the UK's biggest
trading partner.
Bank of England governor Mervyn King said in a keynote
speech last week that the euro zone was casting a "black cloud"
over the UK economy, making a case for more QE. He said the BoE
would also provide cheap long-term funding to banks to encourage
them to lend to businesses and consumers.
On Wednesday traders will scrutinise minutes from the latest
BoE meeting that are expected to give clues on whether
policymakers are leaning towards further stimulus.
"Indications of softer than expected headline inflation
could highlight the risk of more monetary accommodation ahead,"
said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.
"Sterling could remain under pressure ahead of the BoE
minutes tomorrow which could corroborate the view that the next
bout of asset purchases could come as soon as July."
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Catherine Evans)