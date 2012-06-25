* Sterling outperforms euro as wariness about EU summit
reigns
* Euro/sterling heads towards 80 pence
* Sterling lower versus greenback
LONDON, June 25 Sterling rose against the euro
on Monday as investors anticipated the ECB will have to ease
policy if leaders fail to make significant progress in tackling
the euro debt crisis at a summit this week, although speculation
of more easing too in the UK checked gains.
The safe-haven dollar along with the Japanese yen
advanced as investors across asset classes cut exposure to
riskier currencies and assets on worries about slowing global
growth and the festering euro crisis.
Peripheral euro zone bond yields are still at elevated
levels, piling on pressure on the European Central Bank to
intervene and bring down borrowing costs. European leaders will
meet later this week, after leaders of Germany, France, Italy
and Spain agreed on a 130 billion euro package to revive growth.
The ECB's decision to ease collateral rules at the end of
last week has triggered some speculation that the central bank
may announce a fresh cash injection programme, similar to the
ones it conducted on December and February. Those long term
refinancing operations have driven the euro lower.
Expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates early next
month are also weighing on the common currency.
"The euro is a bit heavy this morning against sterling and
we may test 80 pence again soon," said a spot trader in London.
"Honestly we cannot see a resolution being pulled out of the hat
from the EU summit meeting so that will keep risk appetite
subdued and the dollar will be bid on any dips."
The euro was down 0.4 percent against sterling
at 80.30 pence, not far from this month's low of 80.115 pence
struck on June 12. Further support for the euro was at around
79.895 pence, the low struck on May 31.
The euro has been hurt by disappointment from past EU
summits and many investors are expecting the same pattern to
repeated this time around.
Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.25 percent
at $1.5555, with bids cited below $1.5550 and option expires at
$1.5600. Apart from the dollar's broad gains due to safe-haven
inflows, sterling was also hurt by talk of more quantitative
easing by the Bank of England.
Speculation that the BoE will vote to expand the 325 billion
pound asset purchase programme to boost growth at their July
meeting has gathered pace after dovish minutes of the last
policy meet released last week.
The minutes showed a very close 5-4 vote against resuming
the bank's asset purchase programme this month and Governor
Mervyn King was in favour.
BoE policymaker David Miles said in an interview to the
Financial Times that a substantial amount of QE was needed to
kickstart the "stalled" British economy..
His comments chimed with another policymaker, Martin Weale,
who said that the central bank had scope for more monetary
stimulus without creating inflation risks.
Quantitative easing can be seen as negative for the
currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the system.
"Sterling, while remaining a safe-haven against the euro
will struggle a bit against the dollar," said David Rodriguez,
quantitative strategist at FXCM. "The dollar is still the
ultimate safe haven, but the euro/sterling can fall towards the
80 pence mark."
Part of the reason why sterling is likely to be supported
against the euro is signs from UK policymakers they are willing
to take steps to protect the economy from the euro zone crisis.
That is in sharp contrast to the foot-dragging that investors
perceive among most euro zone decision makers.
(reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)