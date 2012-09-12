* Sterling benefits from broad dollar weakness
* Decent resistance to gains expected around $1.61
* UK unemployment, earnings data due 0830 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling climbed to a four-month
peak against dollar on Wednesday as the U.S. currency came under
broad pressure from speculation the Federal Reserve could
announce another round of monetary easing this week.
Expectations that the German Constitutional Court will rule
in favour of Germany participating in the euro zone bailout fund
later in the session also boosted perceived riskier currencies.
Sterling hit a high of $1.6098, its highest level
since mid-May. Against the euro the pound was steady
at 79.91 pence, though the single currency held within sight of
Monday's two-month high of 80.11 pence.
"The main factor affecting sterling is dollar weakness. Over
the next couple of days what goes on in Europe and the U.S. will
be the big drivers," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at
Forex.com.
"Chances are we will get risk positive events coming out of
Europe which will be pound positive and dollar negative. We may
see a bit of a bounce but tomorrow will be the key event."
Speculation that the Federal Reserve could announce more
monetary easing after its two-day policy meeting on Thursday was
heightened after a weak U.S. jobs reading on Friday.
A warning from Moody's ratings agency on Tuesday that the
United States could have its credit rating cut unless it reduces
its heavy debt burden also weighed broadly on the dollar.
Investors were also likely to be focused on UK employment
data, due at 0830 GMT, that could fuel demand for the pound if
it is better than expected.
"More strong employment data would support the strong
sterling performance we have seen against the dollar. However,
there are major resistances above $1.61 in sterling/dollar and
we would not expect much advance from here ahead of the Fed
decision tomorrow," said Lloyds analysts in a note.