* Sterling firm, but vulnerable to UK data
* Weak borrowing numbers could see pound under pressure
* BoE's King reiterates downbeat outlook for economy
LONDON, Sept 21 Sterling rose against a weak
dollar on Friday, tracking other perceived riskier currencies on
talk Spain may soon move to request aid, although expected weak
UK data was likely to limit gains.
UK public sector borrowing numbers for August will be
released at 0830 GMT and expectations are for a deficit of 13.30
billion pounds after a weak July number.
The numbers are likely to show that the UK remains off
course in meeting Chancellor George Osborne's deficit-reduction
targets and raises the risk of a sovereign downgrade by credit
rating agencies.
Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.6235, trading
just below a near five-month peak of $1.6276 hit on Monday.
Traders cited selling by an Asian central bank in early deals
with bids at around $1.6200/10 likely to offer near-term support
to the pound.
"Sterling/dollar is up at decent levels and I think further
upside will be a grind. A corrective selloff on any
disappointing numbers will be the path of least resistance,"
said a London-based spot trader.
Weak fiscal numbers will keep the pressure on the Bank of
England (BoE) to ease monetary policy further to support growth.
Governor Mervyn King gave a downbeat assessment of the British
and world economy on Thursday and warned the euro zone could yet
fall apart.
Recent UK data, including evidence of falling unemployment
and a strong rise in industrial production, has suggested the
economy may be picking up.
However, BoE minutes on Wednesday showed some policymakers
felt the UK economy may need more stimulus, keeping alive
speculation the central bank may extend its 375 billion pounds.
The euro fell 0.15 percent to a low of 79.85
pence, retreating further from last Friday's three-month high of
81.14 pence.
Analysts said gloomy euro zone purchasing managers' surveys
encouraged investors to take profit on recent strong euro gains
sparked by the ECB's bond-buying plan and by aggressive monetary
easing in the United States.
"Cable will be supported in the near term as we expect some
more downside for the dollar," said John Hardy, currency
strategist at Saxo Bank. "But gains to $1.64 will be tough to
sustain."