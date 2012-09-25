* Euro falters as Spain, Greece concerns persist
* Pound likely to get boost from EU farm subsidy payments to
UK
* Sterling trades within sight of 13-month high versus
dollar
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 25 Sterling hit a more than
two-week high against the euro on Tuesday, as uncertainty over
whether Spain will seek a bailout and concerns about Greece's
failure to hit the targets of its own international rescue hurt
the single currency.
The pound was also lifted by talk of farm subsidy payments
due later in the week, which the European Union makes to the UK
once a year.
"Euro/sterling will remain in focus ahead of Friday's UK
reimbursement flows for its agricultural sector, which could
create a three billion pounds sterling-supportive flow coming
out of euro," Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note.
With no UK data scheduled for release on Tuesday, investor
focus was firmly on developments in the euro zone.
The European Central Bank's plan to ease the region's debt
crisis by buying indebted countries' bonds has supported the
euro in recent weeks, but the plan cannot be implemented until a
country requests aid.
Signs that Spain is delaying asking for aid have unnerved
investors and undermined demand for the single currency. The
euro was broadly weaker and fell 0.3 percent on the
day versus sterling to 79.40 pence, its lowest since Sept. 7.
"There's a realisation that what the ECB has done has been
significant but it has not got rid of the crisis," said Jane
Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"There's a little bit of profit-taking in the euro which is
natural given the extent of how far we have come this summer."
Recent reports on how much additional funds will be required
to prop Greece up added to bearishness towards the euro. German
tabloid Bild also unnerved investors with a report that the
Bundesbank was getting lawyers to check the legality of the
ECB's bond purchase plan.
Against the dollar, sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.6257
. The pound remained within sight of a 13-month high of
$1.6310 hit at the end of last week, supported by the U.S.
Federal Reserve announcing another round of monetary easing
earlier this month.