* Moody's affirms Spain rating, lifts euro

LONDON, Oct 17 Sterling fell to a four-month low against the euro on Wednesday after Moody's affirmed Spain's rating, and may fall further if Bank of England minutes and UK jobs data suggest more monetary easing is likely.

The euro was up 0.25 percent at 81.26 pence, having reached a peak of 81.37 pence, its highest since mid-June, on relief that Spain's sovereign rating was not cut to 'junk' status.

More euro gains could see it rise towards the June high of 81.63 pence. It has chart support above its 200-day moving average at 81.12 pence.

The BoE minutes, due at 0830 GMT, may offer clues on whether policymakers will opt to extend asset purchases under the bank's quantitative easing (QE) programme next month in order to boost a flagging economy, which would be negative for the pound.

Jobs numbers due at the same time as the minutes are expected to show no deterioration in the claimant count in September, though this is unlikely to shake most analysts' expectations of more QE next month.

"There is a risk we could see a tick up in the unemployment rate but the BoE minutes will overshadow the unemployment figures today," said RBS currency strategist Melinda Burgess.

She said the euro had the potential to rise towards 82-83 pence, although this was "more of a euro story than sterling".

"We expect the MPC to vote unanimously hold QE this month, but expect another 50 billion stimulus in November," Burgess said.

QE, effectively printing money, is typically negative for the currency because it increases the supply.

Although UK unemployment figures have shown some improvement recently, some data on other areas of the economy has been weak, pointing to a muted recovery in the third quarter after three consecutive quarters of contraction.

Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar, tracking the rise in the euro. It was last up 0.1 percent at $1.6120. More gains would see it target the Oct. 5 high of $1.6218.