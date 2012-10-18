* Sterling retreats from previous day's high of $1.6178

* Potential for more gains if economic outlook brightens

* UK retail sales data due 0830 GMT

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 18 Sterling retreated from a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday, although there were hopes in the market that retail sales data would add to signs of an improving UK economy.

The pound rallied on Wednesday after better-than-expected UK employment data raised the possibility of a recovery in the third quarter after three consecutive quarters of contraction.

Robust retail sales figures for September, due at 0830 GMT and forecast to show a monthly rise of 0.4 percent, could add to tentative optimism on economic growth.

A run of better economic data would temper expectations of another round of quantitative easing from the Bank of England in November that has weighed on sterling.

"Retail sales will probably be a positive for sterling, but it will probably show its strength versus the dollar rather than the euro," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.

"If we do see a very healthy number that will cause people to scale back their expectations on QE."

Sterling dipped 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.6126, retreating from the previous day's peak of $1.6178.

BoE minutes, also released on Wednesday, showed members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) were split over the need for more stimulus. QE is usually negative for the pound as it increases the supply of the currency.

Some strategists saw potential for strong gains in the pound given growing expectations the UK will emerge from recession in the third quarter. Broad dollar weakness stemming from the U.S. Federal Reserve's open-ended monetary easing programme could also boost sterling.

"We continue our positive sterling stance and have an existing trade recommendation from $1.6140 targeting $1.6800 multi-month," BNP Paribas strategists said in a note.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent against sterling to 81.23 pence, off a four-month high of 81.37 pence struck on Wednesday. Technical charts showed a sustained break below its 200-day moving average around 81.12 pence could push the single currency lower.

Expectations that Spain is slowly moving closer to asking for financial aid - a move that would enable the European Central Bank to buy Spanish debt - has helped support the euro in recent weeks.

But investors were not anticipating a bailout request at a two-day summit of European leaders starting on Thursday.

Any signs of strong disagreement among officials over plans for a banking union or measures to help struggling Spain and Greece could knock the single currency.