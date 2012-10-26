* Sterling stays near Thursday's high after strong UK GDP

* But vulnerable vs dollar to weak equities, US GDP data

* Strong Q3 GDP data reduces expectations for QE in Nov

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, Oct 26 Sterling hovered close to a three-week high against the euro on Friday as unexpectedly strong UK growth figures the previous day prompted investors to trim bets on more monetary easing.

But against the dollar, the pound edged away from a one-week high hit on Thursday as poor U.S. corporate earnings hit shares. That dented investors' appetite to buy riskier currencies, including sterling, and prompted them to take profit on the pound's gains.

The euro was steady at 80.26 pence, close to a low of 80.195 pence reached on Thursday, its weakest since Oct. 3. Further falls could see it drop towards 80 pence and the 55-day moving average around 79.93 pence.

Figures on Thursday revealed the UK economy grew by 1.0 percent in the third quarter, well above forecasts and lifting Britain out of recession.

Sterling was steady against the dollar at $1.6114, off a high of $1.6144 hit on Thursday.

"Today risk appetite is on a softer footing because of problems in the corporate sector, namely U.S. earnings, so we could see some profit taking (in sterling/dollar)," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS Warburg.

He added that U.S. third-quarter GDP figures due at 1230 GMT could also boost the dollar if they come in on the strong side.

LESS CHANCE OF QE

Yu said the stronger UK third-quarter GDP dampened the chances of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee opting for more quantitative easing (QE) next month, making it more likely to be pushed back to the first term of 2013.

QE is seen as negative for a currency as it increases the supply in circulation.

If investors trim their bets on more QE that will lift sterling. However, some analysts were cautious given the positive impact of the Olympic Games, which may have masked a weaker underlying economy and said the pound's gains may be limited.

Purchasing managers' surveys on UK manufacturing, construction and services sector activity for October, due early next month, will provide the first clear indication of whether the strong momentum continued in the fourth quarter.