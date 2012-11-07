* Sterling gains 0.2 percent versus dollar
* Obama victory dollar-negative, focus on fiscal problems
* Pound eases versus euro but losses seen muted
By Philip Baillie
LONDON Nov 7, Sterling rose against the dollar
on Wednesday after investors sold the U.S. currency as victory
for Barack Obama in the U.S. presidential election is seen
ensuring easy monetary policy.
The pound gained 0.2 percent against the dollar at
$1.6030, edging off a two-week low of $1.5957 hit on Monday. The
dollar had been rising in the run-up to the election amid some
expectations that a victory for Republican Mitt Romney would
translate to early monetary tightening.
Obama's re-election was seen as status-quo and a signal that
the Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy is likely to stay.
That weighed on the dollar and gave a boost to commodity
currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars.
"The initial assumption among traders today was that Obama's
victory would be dollar-negative and it has displayed that so
far," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro. He added
short covering in the euro and sterling was boosting both
currencies.
But the dollar's weakness is likely to be temporary,
especially with a looming 'fiscal cliff' of tax hikes and
spending cuts due to take effect in January.
The Democrats retained a majority in the Senate but the
Republicans held control of the House of Representatives, all of
which could lead to tough negotiations over the fiscal problems
and potentially prompting safe-haven flows into the dollar.
Sterling was lower against the euro. The euro
was up 0.2 percent at 80.15 pence, holding above a one-month low
of 79.74 pence hit on Tuesday. Losses in the pound could be
limited, however, as investors fret over a vote before
parliament in Greece on further austerity measures.
If the vote fails in parliament, international lenders will
withhold an aid tranche for the struggling economy, a factor
that will weigh on the single currency.
Market players are betting that there will be no more easing
from the Bank of England's monetary policy committee (MPC) on
Thursday, a factor helping the pound in recent weeks, although
members are split on more quantitative easing (QE).
Most investors expect rates to be held and asset purchases
to be held at 375 billion pounds, expecting the central bank to
hold fire on more easing until early next year.
The European Central Bank also meets on Thursday and while
no rate cuts are expected, growing evidence that the euro zone
is in the midst of a recession is likely to boost expectations
of more easing in the coming months.
"We expect little new from the ECB, with a rate cut likely
next month, but the BoE's decision on whether to expand
quantitative easing (QE) is on a knife-edge," ING said in a
note.
"We narrowly expect the BoE to hold off from further easing,
which can assist EUR/GBP toward our year-end 0.78 target."
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar held near 7-week
highs against sterling of 65.35 pence, as the Reserve Bank of
Australia held rates at 3.25 percent on Tuesday, boosting it
against the pound.