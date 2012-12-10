* Sterling climbs versus broadly weaker euro
* Euro drops as investors fret over Italian politics
* Pound looks likely to benefit from safe-haven flows
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Dec 10 Sterling hit a near three-week
high against the euro on Monday, with the shared currency coming
under broad pressure as investors fretted over the Italian prime
minister's decision to resign.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday he would
resign after the 2013 budget is approved, increasing political
uncertainty in the heavily indebted country and dragging on the
euro.
The euro dropped 0.1 percent against the pound
to 80.46 pence. It hit a low of 80.35 pence in thin Asian trade,
although some London-based spot traders called the day's low at
80.38 pence.
Further weakness could see the euro test the Nov. 8 low of
79.605 pence.
"Sterling is winning by default on euro weakness," said Adam
Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "It is
the rapid escalation of political risk in Italy."
He said the shared currency could target the 80 pence mark
as the market continued to worry about the political situation
in Italy, but did not expect it to extend losses below that
level.
Against the dollar, sterling was close to flat on
the day at $1.6034, holding above Friday's low of $1.6002.
The pound has fallen against a broadly stronger dollar in
recent sessions, with the greenback helped by
faster-than-expected U.S. employment growth that prompted bets
the Federal Reserve could opt for a smaller stimulus programme
when it meets this week.
With limited UK data due out this week some strategists said
the pound would take direction from developments in the United
States and euro zone.
"This week we are going to be caught in the crossfire of
euro/dollar moves from the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)
meeting and political risk developing in the euro zone," said
RBC's Cole.
Some analysts said the pound could benefit from safe-haven
flows out of the euro as market players fret over political
uncertainty in peripheral countries and amid speculation the
European Central Bank could be considering a future rate cut.
"We continue to expect sterling to benefit from safe-haven
flows in the face of negative shocks to the euro area," Barclays
told clients in a morning note.