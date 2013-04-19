* Sterling rises on strong gains vs the yen, talk of corp flows

* But outlook fragile as recession fears linger

* BoE's Weale comments indicate more openness to QE

* Rebounds in sterling will be sold into

LONDON, April 19 Sterling was broadly stronger on Friday, supported by renewed weakness in the yen after the G20 accepted Japan's reasons for aggressive monetary expansion and on persistent expectations for a euro zone rate cut soon.

Talk of corporate flows that would boost the British currency also helped sterling buck recent weakness driven by expectations the Bank of England will expand its asset purchase programme.

The pound was up 0.5 percent at $1.5358, breaking through stops at $1.5300. Initial resistance was cited at $1.5412, last week's high.

Reported option expiries at $1.5400 could keep the currency pinned at that level but strategists said sterling's gains would be capped at $1.5380-$1.5420 where sellers would emerge.

The pound made strong gains against a broadly weaker yen, rising more than 1 percent on the day to 152.29 yen. The Japanese currency slipped across the board after Japan said there was no objection to its aggressive monetary easing stance at the Group of 20 meeting.

Against the dollar, sterling was underpinned by talk of corporate activity.

Traders said Verizon Communication's bid to buy Vodafone Group Plc's stake in Verizon Wireless and take full control of the U.S. mobile phone company looked closer after Verizon posted higher-than expected quarterly earnings and said it was "extremely confident" of a deal without major tax implications for shareholders.

Completion of a deal could involve heavy demand for sterling against the dollar.

"Talks of a Verizon-Vodafone deal is not new, but it probably has just accelerated and is further down the line towards completion than what we knew before. This is helping sterling/dollar a bit," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

SHAKY OUTLOOK

The outlook for sterling remains clouded, however. Britain's economy is failing to rebound and growth figures due next week could show it in its third recession in less than five years.

"There has been a deterioration in economic data and if GDP data next week signals a triple-dip recession it increases the chance of more quantitative easing in May," Brooks said, adding that comments from BoE policymaker Martin Weale further bolstered the chance of stimulus from the central bank.

Weale said on Thursday that the BoE had more room to loosen policy due to an improved inflation outlook. He was not one of the three BoE policymakers who voted to increase asset purchases at the last few BoE meetings.

Many analysts said that if the BoE refrains from policy easing in May, there is still a chance of more easing once new Governor Mark Carney takes over on July 1.

"Once the new governor comes in there is a chance of a quantum change in policy and we could see a further depreciation in sterling," said Marshall Gittler, global head of FX strategy at IronFX, who added that this could drive sterling to $1.45.

Quantitative easing involves pumping cash into the economy through bond-buying and tends to weigh on a currency by increasing its supply.

Sterling also gained against the euro. The single currency was down 0.3 percent on the day at 85.09, off a one-month high for the single currency of 86.37 pence struck on Wednesday.

While the euro was slightly up on the day against the dollar, it remained under pressure on speculation the European Central Bank may adjust interest rates if new data warrants a cut.