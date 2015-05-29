LONDON May 29 Sterling slipped to a nine-day
low against the euro on Friday, as investors worried about
Britain's economic growth and a looming referendum on its
membership of the European Union.
Also hurting the British pound was a survey that showed
British consumer morale fell unexpectedly this month as optimism
about the economy in the next 12 months faded fast.
That came after official data on Thursday showed the UK's
gross domestic product grew just 0.3 percent in the first three
months of this year, casting doubt on the strength of Britain's
previously robust recovery and disappointing market expectations
of an upward revision to GDP.
The pound, which had already weakened on Thursday in
reaction to the GDP data, fell to 71.70 pence versus
the euro on Friday, its weakest since May 20, and down 0.3
percent on the day.
Against the dollar, sterling inched towards a three-week low
of $1.5260 hit after the GDP numbers, trading down 0.1
percent on the day at $1.5299.
"Investor sentiment would have been weakened by the news
that the services sector expanded at its slowest speed for over
two years," said Jameel Ahmad, market analyst at FXTM.
The GDP data showed that the services sector grew at its
weakest pace in two years and also highlighted a sharp rise in
imports, worsening the net trade position for the United
Kingdom, which already runs a large current account shortfall.
Investors are now turning their attention to the EU
referendum.
"Indications from the Queen's speech that a bill on an EU
referendum would be rushed through parliament, at the same time
(that) UK Prime Minister David Cameron begins his own campaign
with EU leaders, has also weighed (on sterling)," said Ahmad.
Cameron's government introduced a law into parliament on
Thursday to guarantee the EU referendum will be held by the end
of 2017. It also disclosed the question voters will be asked,
making it "Yes" to stay in, "No" to leave.
Analysts have been flagging concerns about a possible
"Brexit". Many say the risks to a UK economy, which relies on
inflows of investment and capital to fund its 100 billion-pound
current account deficit, are greater now than they were during
the Scottish independence referendum in September 2014.
"Headwinds stemming from political uncertainty, ... fiscal
austerity and the EU referendum will continue to weigh on the
economy," Barclays analysts said in a research note. "Our more
cautious stance post election has so far been justified."
