LONDON Aug 24 Sterling fell to a two-week low against a basket of currencies on Monday as investors interpreted the steep fall in global stock markets as a signal the Bank of England will refrain from raising interest rates any time soon.

The pound was weakest against the euro, which was up 1 percent on the day and up 4 percent over the last four days, its biggest rally against sterling in over five years.

The euro broke above 73.00 pence on Monday for the first time since June 10, marking a rise of 3 pence in barely over a week.

"The latest breaks above key-resistance between 72.25 and 72.69 pence in a very dynamic way are clearly bullish, and suggest that this recovery is far from being over," JP Morgan technical analysts wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

They reckon it's "highly likely" that the euro will continue rising up to the May high of 74.84 pence and possibly 76.35 pence.

Sterling also slipped against the dollar, trading down 0.25 percent in early trading Monday at $1.5660, helping to drag down the Bank of England's trade-weighted sterling index to 93.40. Last week, it hit a seven-year high of 94.80.

Money market traders are now pushing back expectations of the first Bank of England rate rise to June next year or later . Earlier this month, before the BoE's quarterly inflation report, the first rate hike was pencilled in for January/February.

Since then, however, a slump in Chinese stocks and devaluation of the yuan has sent global markets into a tailspin. Britain's FTSE 100 has lost 10 percent in two weeks and is on track for a tenth consecutive daily loss, its longest losing streak since January 2003.

Recent UK economic data has sent mixed signals to the BoE. The housing market looks strong enough to warrant higher interest rates, some economists say, but the last retail sales figures were well short of economists' expectations. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)