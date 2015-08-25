LONDON Aug 25 Sterling recovered from a
one-month low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, helped
by robust gains against the euro, but it underperformed the
dollar as investors pushed back on the timing of a probable rate
hike by the Bank of England.
Money markets have pushed out the timing of when the BOE
will raise rates to around the third quarter of next year
compared with early 2016 when the central bank published its
quarterly inflation report just three weeks ago.
UK's Chancellor George Osborne warned on Monday that
Britain's economy was exposed to a global downturn.
Fears of a slowdown have intensified in recent days after
China devalued its currency and data pointed for further signs
of a weakness. All of which have deepened a sell-off in Chinese
stocks and triggered volatility in global stock markets.
"The weakness in emerging markets is now spreading to
developed market outlook, questioning the scope of potential
base rate liftoff over the coming months in the U.S. and the
UK," analysts at RBC Capital wrote in a note.
"First full Fed funds rise is now priced for early next
year, while the UK rate rise has been pushed to the third
quarter of 2016."
Sterling was 0.8 percent higher against the euro at 73.01
pence per euro, having fallen to a three-month low of 74.21
pence on Monday when it lost more than 2 percent, its
biggest fall since 2009.
Against the dollar, sterling was flat at $1.5882
while against a trade-weighted basket it was up 0.3 percent at
93.0
Trade-weighted sterling hit a 7-year high of 94.80 as
recently as last week, supported by comments this month from BoE
governor Mark Carney that the decision to raise rates would
likely come into "sharper relief" at the turn of the year.
Recent UK economic data has sent mixed signals to the BoE.
The housing market looks strong enough to warrant higher
interest rates, some economists say, but the last retail sales
figures were well short of economists' expectations.
