* Sterling hits day's low $1.5553, investors wary of EU
summit progress
* Stop losses triggered below $1.5600, adding to downward
momentum.
* EUR/GBP faces more selling pressure after breaking below
200-WMA
LONDON, Dec 12 Sterling fell to its lowest
in two weeks against the dollar on Monday as investors
questioned the progress made at last week's EU summit, driving
demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency and forcing some players
to close out losing positions.
Analysts played down the impact on sterling of UK Prime
Minister David Cameron's veto of any EU budgetary rules late
last week, despite concerns that he risks isolating Britain in
the 27-nation bloc.
European Union leaders struck a historic agreement to draft
a new treaty for deeper integration in the euro zone, but
analysts and policymakers remained sceptical such long-term
steps could solve the crisis that has shaken Europe for two
years.
Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank, said
that while the euro zone has committed itself to tighter fiscal
rules, it remains unclear how regulations would be implemented
and how countries with fiscal problems will be punished.
"We still don't have an effective implementation regime in
the EU, so nothing has changed on a fundamental basis," he said,
adding that this was negative for the euro, sterling and other
currencies perceived to be higher risk.
"Sterling should follow the broader euro/dollar move ... I
don't see any reason for sterling to rally."
The pound traded 0.6 percent lower on the day to
touch a two-week low of $1.5553, after its break below $1.5600
ignited a flurry of stops. It risked falling further, given more
sell orders seen below $1.5550.
But some traders said they were interested in picking up the
pound around the day's low, given that it has been supported
around $1.5550 in the past few weeks.
"It's based here so many times, you have to think it will
hold again," said a trader in London. "Maybe we'll see a new low
sub-$1.5560, and then bounce again."
The euro was little changed on the day at 85.49
pence, but technical analysts it faced downward risks given the
single currency has decisively broken below 85.75 pence, its
200-week moving average which was seen as a key support level.
That support has been broken for the first time since 2007,
and analysts argue this has opened the door to a fall to around
83.85 pence, another support level drawn by connecting lows hit
in 2008 and 2010.
(editing by Patrick Graham)