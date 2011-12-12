* Sterling hits day's low $1.5553, investors wary of EU summit progress

* Stop losses triggered below $1.5600, adding to downward momentum.

* EUR/GBP faces more selling pressure after breaking below 200-WMA

LONDON, Dec 12 Sterling fell to its lowest in two weeks against the dollar on Monday as investors questioned the progress made at last week's EU summit, driving demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency and forcing some players to close out losing positions.

Analysts played down the impact on sterling of UK Prime Minister David Cameron's veto of any EU budgetary rules late last week, despite concerns that he risks isolating Britain in the 27-nation bloc.

European Union leaders struck a historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in the euro zone, but analysts and policymakers remained sceptical such long-term steps could solve the crisis that has shaken Europe for two years.

Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank, said that while the euro zone has committed itself to tighter fiscal rules, it remains unclear how regulations would be implemented and how countries with fiscal problems will be punished.

"We still don't have an effective implementation regime in the EU, so nothing has changed on a fundamental basis," he said, adding that this was negative for the euro, sterling and other currencies perceived to be higher risk.

"Sterling should follow the broader euro/dollar move ... I don't see any reason for sterling to rally."

The pound traded 0.6 percent lower on the day to touch a two-week low of $1.5553, after its break below $1.5600 ignited a flurry of stops. It risked falling further, given more sell orders seen below $1.5550.

But some traders said they were interested in picking up the pound around the day's low, given that it has been supported around $1.5550 in the past few weeks.

"It's based here so many times, you have to think it will hold again," said a trader in London. "Maybe we'll see a new low sub-$1.5560, and then bounce again."

The euro was little changed on the day at 85.49 pence, but technical analysts it faced downward risks given the single currency has decisively broken below 85.75 pence, its 200-week moving average which was seen as a key support level.

That support has been broken for the first time since 2007, and analysts argue this has opened the door to a fall to around 83.85 pence, another support level drawn by connecting lows hit in 2008 and 2010. (editing by Patrick Graham)