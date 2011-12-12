* Euro falls to 84.84 pence, weakest since early March

* Debt crisis solution remains elusive after EU summit

* Pound struggles vs dlr on stop-loss selling, then trims losses

LONDON, Dec 12 Sterling climbed to a nine-month high against the euro on Monday as the single currency sold off broadly on doubts that the limited progress made at last week's EU summit would be enough to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as 84.84 pence, its weakest since early March. European corporates were seen selling the single currency versus the pound, along with a UK clearer, traders said.

Analysts played down the impact on sterling of UK Prime Minister David Cameron's veto of any EU budgetary rules late last week, despite concerns that he risks isolating Britain in the 27-nation bloc.

European Union leaders struck a historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in the euro zone, but analysts and policymakers remained sceptical such long-term steps could solve the crisis that has shaken Europe for two years.

Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank, said that while the euro zone has committed itself to tighter fiscal rules, it remains unclear how regulations would be implemented and how countries with fiscal problems will be punished.

"We still don't have an effective implementation regime in the EU, so nothing has changed on a fundamental basis," he said, adding that this was negative for the euro, sterling and other currencies perceived to be higher-risk.

Despite its gains against the euro, the pound fell to $1.5537, its weakest in nearly two weeks, as climbing peripheral bond yields and weaker share prices underlined ongoing worries that European officials remain far from solving the debt crisis.

This prompted investors to plough into the safe-haven dollar, triggering stop-loss orders to sell the pound along the way.

But some traders said they were interested in picking up the pound around the day's low, given that it has been supported around $1.5550 in the past few weeks.

"It's based here so many times, you have to think it will hold again," said a trader in London. "Maybe we'll see a new low sub-$1.5560, and then bounce again."

Analysts said the euro was coming under selling pressure after it broke below 85.75 pence, its 200-week moving average which was seen as key support.

Traders added that they expected more stops below 84.80 pence, given that such a level has not been seen in more than nine months.

Many in the market expected the euro to suffer more, given it has broken below its 200-week moving average for the first time since 2007.

Technical analysts argue this has opened the door to a fall to around 83.85 pence, another support level drawn by connecting lows hit in 2008 and 2010. (editing by Stephen Nisbet)