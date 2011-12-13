* Euro falls further, investors favour UK gilts

* Technically and fundamentally euro looks weak

* Pound firm vs dlr, GBP index near recent highs

LONDON, Dec 13 The euro extended losses against sterling for a second session on Tuesday, falling to a fresh nine-month low amid intense selling pressure from investors disappointed by the outcome of last week's EU summit.

The common currency looked vulnerable to more losses, having broken below key technical levels, while the pound was likely to benefit from inflows into UK government bonds from investors seeking safety from the euro zone's debt troubles.

Traders said this was likely to see algorithmic and model traders step up their selling of the euro in coming days.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 84.53 pence, having posted its biggest one-day fall since Nov. 9 on Monday. It fell to 84.42 pence in early trade, its lowest level since late February, with many expecting a test of 84 pence in coming days.

Demand for euros is seen near its Feb 23 low of 84.22 with further bids ahead of 84.00, where traders cite the presence of an option barrier that is slated to roll off on Thursday.

"We have had a decisive break of the 85 pence level in euro/sterling which will set a new trading range," said Sebastien Galy, FX strategist at Societe Generale.

"Algos will be stepping up selling now and while there may be bouts of short covering, investors will look to sell into every bounce towards 85 pence. We are expecting it to fall towards 84 pence."

With the euro having broken below its 200-week moving average, currently 85.75, for the first time since 2007, technical analysts say this leaves the door open to a fall to around 83.85 pence, another support level drawn by connecting lows hit in 2008 and 2010.

Analysts said the pound's outperformance against the euro was not being driven by UK's economic fundamentals, but was a reflection of the euro zone's troubles.

"While total debt in the UK, private plus public, is higher than in the euro zone, the pound and gilts are currently benefitting from the UK having its own independent central bank," Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi wrote in a note.

"In the near term, having the central bank stand behind the domestic debt market is providing a source of stability."

Analysts said proposed fiscal reforms for the euro zone hammered out by EU leaders last week were long term and difficult to enforce, underlining a bearish view about assets in the region.

The summit agreement fell well short of any commitment to a common euro bond or measures that would see the European Central Bank step up purchases of bonds in the secondary market to relieve pressure on struggling euro zone sovereigns and boost market confidence.

The pound was also firmer against the dollar. It was last trading at $1.5622, having fallen to $1.5537, its weakest in nearly two weeks, on Monday. Offers are cited at $1.5630-50, while bids are said to be at $1.5550-60.

The pound's broad gains saw the Bank of England's trade-weighted sterling index rise to 80.9, within striking distance of its Nov. 11 high of 81. If the index rises above 81, it will be the highest level since early March.

Traders said UK inflation data due out at 0930 GMT is unlikely to have much of an impact on trading. The data is not expected to alter the central scenario that the Bank of England will resort to more quantitative easing in coming months.

Annual consumer price inflation is forecast to have eased in November from a month ago, supporting the BOE's belief that inflation may have peaked and will fall back sharply in coming months..

"It is slowing growth that investors are worried about," said Societe Generale's Galy. "The inflation is not because of demand and growth."

Indeed, forthcoming UK domestic data is likely print on the softer side and build the case for the Bank of England to resort to more asset purchases.

Wednesday's labour market report is expected to show a further deterioration in the jobs market, while on Thursday analysts are looking for a sharp decline in retail sales in November and a further deterioration in the CBI trends survey for December. (Editing by John Stonestreet)