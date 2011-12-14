(Updates prices, adds comment)

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Dec 14 Sterling rose to its highest in more than nine months against the euro on Wednesday as worries about the euro zone debt crisis, the risk of sovereign downgrades and rising peripheral bond yields weighed on the single currency.

Sterling remained driven by negative sentiment towards the euro, leaving the UK currency vulnerable versus the dollar. Very thin liquidity was exacerbating moves, traders said.

The euro fell as low as 83.92 pence, its weakest since Feb 22. This took it below a reported options barrier at 84.00 pence which traders said had provided strong support.

Further support was seen around 83.90 pence, marking a trendline level drawn from lows hit in late 2008, while strong demand for euros was expected from corporates ahead of 83.33 pence, equivalent to the 1.20 euro level in sterling/euro .

Market players will watch UK jobs data at 0930 GMT, which is expected to add to the gloomy picture of the British economy, showing another rise in unemployment.

"Moves in sterling may depend on the mood in the UK numbers but essentially the trend is being driven by sentiment towards the euro," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.

"The underlying story on the UK economy is pretty ropey and there is more chance of a worse number ... But it is hard to be too negative on sterling because euro/sterling is historically quite high".

Gains against the euro pushed sterling's trade-weighted index to 81.0, matching its highest level since March.

The euro was pressured ahead of an Italian bond auction later in the day, while markets braced for a possible mass rating downgrade of euro zone countries after last week's EU summit offered no hopes of an immediate resolution of the debt crisis.

Against the dollar sterling was up 0.15 percent at $1.5502. Support was seen at Tuesday's low of $1.5450 and at $1.5423, which would mark a two-month low.

"Sterling/dollar should break below the $1.5425 support level, which is in sight, and dip back to the early October low of $1.5270, or even to the tentative support line, which comes at $1.5090 this week," technical analysts at Societe Generale said in a note to clients.

Traders said the pound would be helped against the dollar if the euro stays above strong support versus the U.S. currency at $1.30. The euro hit an 11-month low of $1.3005. (Editing by John Stonestreet)