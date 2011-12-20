* Sterling hits 10-mth high of 83.59 pence per euro
* UK assets seen safer than euro ones given debt crisis
* Traders: EUR/GBP could fall below 80 pence in Q1 2012
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Dec 20 Sterling hit a 10-month
high against the euro on Tuesday as investors flocked to the UK
currency believing British assets to be safer given the euro
zone's festering debt crisis.
The pound also rallied versus the dollar, with traders
citing solid demand from Middle Eastern names during the London
trading session. Currency markets were thin as many market
participants were on holiday ahead of the year-end season.
The euro fell 0.2 percent on the day to 83.59
pence, its lowest since February. Investors were negative on the
euro after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on
Monday suggested the central bank was not ready to provide
aggressive support to struggling euro zone countries.
Traders said the pound's gains versus the euro mainly
reflected continuing worries following a European Union summit
earlier this month which is seen as having failed to come up
with a firm, immediate plan to solve the debt crisis.
"There seems to be sentiment in favour of (the pound) at the
moment," said a trader in London. "The post-EU summit feeling is
that the UK is best out of it."
He added that ongoing negative sentiment for the euro would
push the currency below 80 pence in the first quarter of 2012.
Against the dollar, the pound rose half a percent
to a session high of $1.5585.
Demand from model funds also boosted the UK currency,
according to traders, who added that stop-loss orders above
$1.5600 could propel the pound higher.
Still, one trader said he was interested in selling the
pound around $1.5620-30, which could limited gains in the near
term.
UK RISKS
Sterling has benefited from weakness in the euro, but
economic sluggishness and a loss of confidence in Europe is seen
posing a risk to Britain, given that the EU is the UK's biggest
export market and British banks have a sizeable exposure to euro
zone peripheral debt.
Minutes due on Wednesday from the Bank of England's latest
policy meeting will be released and are likely to show
policymakers are prepared to consider further monetary stimulus
to boost the fragile UK economy in the early part of 2012.
Many in the market believe central bank policymakers voted
unanimously to keep its asset-buying programme unchanged this
month, while keeping the door open to more if necessary.
"I don't think there's going to be any change in the vote
split. Everyone knows the situation in the UK, and it's already
priced in," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS,
adding that the minutes would have limited impact on sterling.
"There is unlikely to be any surprises. We've been hearing
from the MPC members, and they haven't really been changing
their tone much."