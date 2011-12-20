* Sterling hits 11-mth high of 83.55 pence per euro
* UK assets seen safer than euro ones given debt crisis
* Traders: EUR/GBP could fall below 80 pence in Q1 2012
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Dec 20 Investors flocked to the UK
currency on Tuesday, sending it to an 11-month high against the
euro, believing British assets to be a safe haven from the euro
zone's festering debt crisis.
The pound rallied broadly in thin trade as many market
participants were on holiday ahead of the year-end season.
It climbed around 1 percent on the day versus the dollar
with traders citing demand from Middle Eastern names and model
funds. Gains against the dollar pushed the pound to its highest
level against a currency basket since early March.
The euro fell 0.3 percent on the day to 83.55
pence, its lowest since mid-January.
Traders said the pound's gains versus the euro mainly
reflected continuing worries following a European Union summit
earlier this month which is seen as having failed to come up
with a firm, immediate plan to solve the debt crisis.
"There seems to be sentiment in favour of (the pound) at the
moment," said a trader in London. "The post-EU summit feeling is
that the UK is best out of it."
He added that ongoing negative sentiment for the euro would
push the currency below 80 pence in the first quarter of 2012.
Anticipation among investors that the UK will hold onto its
priced AAA credit rating while countries including France and
Germany are seen to be at risk of losing theirs is a main factor
behind sterling's relative safety at the moment.
Against the dollar, the pound rose roughly 1
percent to half a percent to a session high of $1.5649.
Sterling's rally accelerated after it broke above stop-loss
orders around $1.5600 and above, while it also sailed through
offers around $1.5620-30.
Still, traders said they expected momentum to buy sterling
to peter out above $1.5650.
"I would expect now all stops are done and I would expect
sellers ahead of $1.5700 so we should run out of steam," said a
trader in London.
UK RISKS
Sterling has benefited from weakness in the euro, but a
sluggish economy and a loss of confidence in Europe is a risk to
Britain, given that the EU is the UK's biggest export market and
British banks have a sizeable exposure to euro zone debt.
Heading into 2012, some analysts see a risk that sterling's
safe-haven status may dwindle against the euro, given political
issues raised by the UK's refusal to back an EU treaty at this
month's summit.
Jane Foley, FX strategist at Rabobank, argued that this
month's EU summit has thrown wide open the distance between the
two parties in Britain's coalition government, and their
respective allegiances with Europe.
"This suggests that the relative attraction of sterling
versus the euro is a little less than it was at the start of
this month and the ability of the pound to behave as a safe
haven is thus reduced," she said in a note.
Others in the market believe the prospect of ongoing
monetary stimulus from the Bank of England may also weigh on the
pound, given that such easing requires flooding the market with
the currency, which reduces its demand.
Minutes from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting
will be released on Wednesday and are likely to show
policymakers are prepared to consider further monetary stimulus
to boost the fragile UK economy in the early part of 2012.
Many in the market believe central bank policymakers voted
unanimously to keep its asset-buying programme unchanged this
month, while keeping the door open to more if necessary.
"I don't think there's going to be any change in the vote
split. Everyone knows the situation in the UK, and it's already
priced in," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS,
adding that the minutes would have limited impact on sterling.
(Editing by Anna Willard)