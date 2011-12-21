* Sterling up 0.5 pct vs dollar ahead of ECB tender
* Euro/sterling hovering within sight of 11-mth low
* BoE minutes due 0930 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 21 Sterling extended gains
versus the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a European Central Bank
tender of three-year loans and traded close to an 11-month high
against the euro, supported by investors looking for a relative
safe haven from the euro zone.
Investors appeared to shrug off a warning from ratings
agency Moody's that the UK's triple-A credit rating is under
threat from the euro zone debt crisis. Many analysts said that
risk was already obvious..
Market players also said minutes from the December Bank of
England meeting due at 0930 GMT were unlikely to knock the pound
significantly even if they are dovish as expected.
Instead, the pound looked likely to be driven by investor
appetite to take on risk ahead of the ECB making its first offer
of three-year loans later in the session.
Most perceived riskier currencies were stronger against the
dollar, with many market players expecting the tender to help
the region's banks lower their funding costs. [ID:ID:nL3E7NJ436]
Trade-weighted sterling, which tracks the pound's
value against the currencies of the UK's main trading partners,
held firm at Tuesday's high of 81.5, its highest since March.
The euro was flat versus the pound at 83.49
pence, within sight of an 11-month high of 83.40 pence hit the
previous session.
"Overall there is a better tone to risk and the pound is
winning the contest of the majors. Euro/sterling has had a
stunning run, people are seeing it as a bit of a safe haven,"
said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
"The news from Moody's warning about the UK's triple-A does
not seem to have had an effect at all."
Brooks said on the technical side, the daily MACD was
starting to indicate euro/sterling looked oversold. Against the
dollar, however, the pound was still relatively weak and could
test resistance around $1.5780, the late November high.
The pound put in its best performance against the dollar
since July on Tuesday, with traders citing buying from Middle
East names and year-end corporate demand.
The same flows were reported on Wednesday, and the pound
rose 0.6 percent to $1.5747.
BOE MINUTES
The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee minutes are
expected to show all nine members voted to keep rates on hold at
a record low of 0.5 percent in December.
The minutes are also likely to show policymakers are
prepared to consider further monetary stimulus to boost the
fragile UK economy in the early part of 2012.
Some analysts said although further dovishness could weigh
on the pound they expected little market reaction to the BoE
minutes, given the focus would be the ECB tender.
"Should there be discussion on further asset purchases in
today's minutes, this could weigh on sterling performance;
however for today we expect risk appetite will largely dominate
moves in GBP/USD," Lloyds analysts said in a note.
BoE asset purchases have helped support the UK gilt market
in recent months, which has also benefited from portfolio flows
out of the euro zone sovereign debt markets that in turn weighed
on euro/sterling.
UK public sector net borrowing figures, published at the
same time as the BoE minutes, will also give investors an idea
of how the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government's
deficit reduction plan is progressing.