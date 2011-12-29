* Sterling hits 2-week low of $1.5424, hits day's trough vs
euro
* Demand from UK corporates stems further Cable losses for
now
* Analysts expect QE speculation to keep Cable weak
LONDON, Dec 29 Sterling slipped across the
board on Thursday due to selling by real money participants, and
the UK currency risks more losses in 2012 if investors speculate
that more quantitative easing may be in store to boost the
fragile UK economy.
In holiday-thinned trading, the pound hit a
two-week low of $1.5424. Traders cited sterling selling related
to hourly bank fixings, which also pushed the UK currency to a
session low of 83.52 pence per euro.
Sterling extended losses suffered on Wednesday, when it ran
into last-minute selling by U.S. corporate names before their
year-end book closings. As a result, it fell nearly 1.5 percent
on the day, its worst daily performance since September.
Analysts said the pound's fall had been exacerbated by
illiquid markets as many traders were away for the year-end
holiday season.
They added that the prospect of more QE by the Bank of
England early next year, along with the risks posed to the UK
financial sector by the worsening euro zone debt crisis, would
pressure the pound lower early next year.
"Given the UK growth issue and the UK's exposure to the
European debt crisis, I think the BoE will move towards QE soon,
and as the market prices in the increased probability of this
Cable will suffer," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at
Barclays Capital.
He added that Barclays, which expects the BoE to announce
more easing measures in February, sticks by its forecasts made
earlier this month that sterling will trade at $1.55 by
February, before falling to $1.52 by May.
The Bank of England this month voted to maintain its target
level of quantitative asset purchases at 275 billion pounds, but
has suggested it is prepared to buy more assets from the market
to boost the economy.
This is widely seen to be negative for sterling as it would
flood the market with pounds, cutting demand for the currency.
Traders said demand for pounds by UK corporates helped to
lift sterling from the day's low. They added that most orders
were going through electronic trading systems, suggesting
movements were being driven by model-related trades.
"Sterling is not popular at the moment," said a trader in
London. "We're seeing no specific sellers, just orders on the
machine," said a trader in London.
In the near term, some traders expected the pound to
struggle to extend significant gains beyond levels around 83.30
per euro - equivalent to 1.20 euros in sterling/euro -
which attract demand for euros from UK importers.
But many in the market expect the pound to resume its climb
against the euro if European policymakers continue to struggle
to resolve the euro zone crisis.
This could potentially take the single currency towards 80
pence in the coming months, although analysts argue that
sterling will track any fall in the euro versus the dollar,
which tends to climb during times of uncertainty due to its deep
liquidity.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Stephen Nisbet)