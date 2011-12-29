* Sterling falls to $1.5361, weakest since early Oct * Traders see choppy, listless trade in illiquid markets * Analysts expect QE speculation to keep Cable weak By Naomi Tajitsu LONDON, Dec 29 Sterling hit a 2 1/2-month low on Thursday versus the dollar, which attracted broad safe-haven flows after weak demand at an Italian bond auction highlighted risks the euro zone debt crisis will worsen next year. In extremely choppy, holiday-thinned trade, the pound fell as low as $1.5361, its weakest since early October. Its slump against the dollar pushed the pound down to a two-week low versus a currency basket. Italy's widely scrutinised auction of three- and 10-year bonds, while relatively well supported, did little to lower bond yields from around the levels at which struggling euro zone countries have had to ask for bailouts. Analysts expect the pound to suffer versus the dollar in 2012 as worsening European debt problems could wreak havoc on London's financial sector, while speculation about more Bank of England quantitative easing may also sting sterling in the new year. Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro, said flows into the dollar would continue next year to the detriment of the pound, which could fall towards $1.50 early in 2012. "I would be surprised if the recent spate of dollar demand didn't continue into the new year, and if that is the case, then we're likely to see Cable drift back further," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro. The pound is poised to end 2011 around 1.2 percent lower against the dollar. While little changed on the year, sterling came under stiff selling pressure versus the dollar in the second half as the absence of a near-term solution to the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to dump relatively risky currencies in favour of the safety of the dollar. Other analysts added the prospect of more QE by the Bank of England early next year to bolster the fragile UK economy would also pressure the pound lower early next year. "Given the UK growth issue and the UK's exposure to the European debt crisis, I think the BoE will move towards QE soon, and as the market prices in the increased probability of this Cable will suffer," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital. Barclays expects the BoE to announce more easing measures in February. SUPPORT VS EURO Sterling extended losses versus the dollar on Wednesday, when it ran into last-minute selling by U.S. corporate names before their year-end book closings. "Sterling is not popular at the moment," said a trader in London. "We're seeing no specific sellers, just orders on the machine." Against the euro, sterling was little changed around 83.70 pence. A fall in 10-year UK gilt yields to a record low of 1.9550 percent did little to boost the pound, as official UK debt is mainly held domestically. Only around 30 percent is held by overseas investors, including those in the euro zone. Some traders expect the pound to struggle to extend significant gains beyond levels around 83.30 per euro - equivalent to 1.20 euros in sterling/euro - which attract demand for euros from UK importers. But many in the market expect the pound to resume its climb against the euro if European policymakers continue to struggle to resolve the crisis, which could prompt investors seek shelter in UK assets. "Sterling attracts some interest from European wealth managers who don't trust the euro as much as they used to and are looking to diversify into other currencies to protect their wealth, and that should continue," said Derks at FXPro. But one risk to this scenarios is the possibility the Bank of England will step up its asset purchases from the market if the struggling UK economy requires an extra boost next year. This is widely seen to be negative for sterling as it would flood the market with pounds, cutting demand for the currency. The BoE this month voted to maintain its target level of quantitative asset purchases at 275 billion pounds, but has suggested it is prepared to buy more assets from the market to boost the economy. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Stonestreet)