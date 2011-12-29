* Sterling falls to $1.5361, weakest since early Oct
* Traders see choppy, listless trade in illiquid markets
* Analysts expect QE speculation to keep Cable weak
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Dec 29 Sterling hit a 2 1/2-month
low on Thursday versus the dollar, which attracted broad
safe-haven flows after weak demand at an Italian bond auction
highlighted risks the euro zone debt crisis will worsen next
year.
In extremely choppy, holiday-thinned trade, the pound
fell as low as $1.5361, its weakest since early
October. Its slump against the dollar pushed the pound down to a
two-week low versus a currency basket.
Italy's widely scrutinised auction of three- and 10-year
bonds, while relatively well supported, did little to lower bond
yields from around the levels at which struggling euro zone
countries have had to ask for bailouts.
Analysts expect the pound to suffer versus the dollar in
2012 as worsening European debt problems could wreak havoc on
London's financial sector, while speculation about more Bank of
England quantitative easing may also sting sterling in the new
year.
Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro, said flows into
the dollar would continue next year to the detriment of the
pound, which could fall towards $1.50 early in 2012.
"I would be surprised if the recent spate of dollar demand
didn't continue into the new year, and if that is the case, then
we're likely to see Cable drift back further," said Michael
Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.
The pound is poised to end 2011 around 1.2 percent lower
against the dollar.
While little changed on the year, sterling came under stiff
selling pressure versus the dollar in the second half as the
absence of a near-term solution to the euro zone debt crisis
prompted investors to dump relatively risky currencies in favour
of the safety of the dollar.
Other analysts added the prospect of more QE by the Bank of
England early next year to bolster the fragile UK economy would
also pressure the pound lower early next year.
"Given the UK growth issue and the UK's exposure to the
European debt crisis, I think the BoE will move towards QE soon,
and as the market prices in the increased probability of this
Cable will suffer," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at
Barclays Capital.
Barclays expects the BoE to announce more easing measures in
February.
SUPPORT VS EURO
Sterling extended losses versus the dollar on Wednesday,
when it ran into last-minute selling by U.S. corporate names
before their year-end book closings.
"Sterling is not popular at the moment," said a trader in
London. "We're seeing no specific sellers, just orders on the
machine."
Against the euro, sterling was little changed around 83.70
pence.
A fall in 10-year UK gilt yields to a record low of 1.9550
percent did little to boost the pound, as official
UK debt is mainly held domestically. Only around 30 percent is
held by overseas investors, including those in the euro zone.
Some traders expect the pound to struggle to extend
significant gains beyond levels around 83.30 per euro -
equivalent to 1.20 euros in sterling/euro - which
attract demand for euros from UK importers.
But many in the market expect the pound to resume its climb
against the euro if European policymakers continue to struggle
to resolve the crisis, which could prompt investors seek shelter
in UK assets.
"Sterling attracts some interest from European wealth
managers who don't trust the euro as much as they used to and
are looking to diversify into other currencies to protect their
wealth, and that should continue," said Derks at FXPro.
But one risk to this scenarios is the possibility the Bank
of England will step up its asset purchases from the market if
the struggling UK economy requires an extra boost next year.
This is widely seen to be negative for sterling as it would
flood the market with pounds, cutting demand for the currency.
The BoE this month voted to maintain its target level of
quantitative asset purchases at 275 billion pounds, but has
suggested it is prepared to buy more assets from the market to
boost the economy.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Stonestreet)