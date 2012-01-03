* Euro/sterling stays close to lowest in a year
* Pound gains vs dollar on short-covering, risk sentiment
* UK manufacturing PMI due at 0928 GMT, seen weak
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Jan 3 Sterling hovered close to a
one-year high versus the euro on Tuesday and gained against the
dollar, as improved risk sentiment prompted some investors to
close bets on more losses for the pound ahead of data on UK
manufacturing.
The purchasing managers' index on manufacturing is due at
0928 GMT and analysts said a below-forecast reading may temper
sterling's gains. But with the market still focused on events
surrounding the euro zone debt crisis the data was unlikely to
have more than a short-term impact.
The headline index was expected to dip to 47.4 in December
from 47.6, showing activity firmly in contraction and adding to
evidence that the UK economy is heading towards recession.
The euro was steady at 83.38 pence, not far from
its recent low of 83.02 pence, its weakest since early January
2011. Below there the single currency would target the Jan. 2011
low of 82.85 pence.
"The UK PMI data is expected to confirm the market view that
the outlook for the UK economy is not looking good, but the
market's bigger focus is on Europe," said Geraldine Concagh,
economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.
"Even if the number is weak the trend will remain for a
weaker euro versus sterling".
A Financial Times survey showed economists expected a bleak
2012 which could rival 2009 for economic weakness in Britain as
output is hit by the eurozone debt crisis.
The pound gained around 2.5 percent versus the euro over
2011 and has risen from above 86 pence per euro in early
December, gaining as investors sought alternatives to an
under-pressure single currency.
Many are sceptical that sterling can be considered a safe
haven asset, however, given the fragility of the UK economy and
its debt levels, which are still high despite government
austerity measures aimed at reducing the country's deficit.
"We are no big supporters of the UK currency being a
potential safe haven in case of market turbulence. That said, we
cannot ignore the decent performance of the UK currency versus
the euro at the end of last year," analysts at KBC said in a
note to clients.
"We start the year with a neutral bias and look out whether
the cross rate is ready for some kind of short-covering rally
after the December sell-off."
Against the dollar, the pound rose 0.4 percent to $1.5569
, lifted as data unexpectedly showed Chinese
manufacturing activity expanded slightly in December, helping
equities and weighing on the safe haven dollar.