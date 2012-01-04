* GBP supported by Mideast demand, Cable rises to $1.5669
* Traders also cite Mideast offers, upside capped at $1.57
* GBP selling risks seen in 2012 if UK economy weakens
LONDON, Jan 4 Sterling edged up against
the dollar on Wednesday, supported by demand from Middle Eastern
names, but many in the market expect further gains in the pound
will be limited given concerns that the UK economy will continue
to struggle in 2012.
The pound closed in on a one-year high versus the euro,
bolstered by the view that the UK economy, for all its
weaknesses, was doing better than the euro zone, which many in
the market believe is heading for recession as its debt crisis
deepens.
Analysts said investors continue to prefer the pound versus
the euro, but added that it remained at risk of selling versus
the dollar if more signs start to show that Britain may also
slip into a recession this year.
"Maybe the UK is approaching a consensus (for a recession)
but it's not there yet. And there's no break-up risk, so people
are more willing to allocate funding from a passive perspective
at the start of the year," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist
at UBS.
"We're still negative on sterling, but struggling to find
the best currency to sell it against because Cable
(sterling/dollar) is still supported."
Many market players are sceptical the UK currency can be
considered a safe haven, given a fragile economy and debt levels
that are still high despite the government's measures to cut the
fiscal deficit.
Sterling rose a touch on the day to a session high
of $1.5669, before pulling back to $1.5640, little changed on
the day.
The pound has already gained nearly 1 percent in the new
year, but traders said they were seeing strong demand to sell
the UK currency since the start of the week, adding that offers
around $1.5700 would limit its upside.
"I think $1.5700/10 should be a tough nut to crack. Above
that I have offers at $1.5780," said a trader in London. "I
think anything on $1.57 handle is a sell."
The euro was little changed at 83.42 pence. A
fall below 83.02 pence would take the single currency to its
weakest in around a year.
But some traders expect the pound to struggle to extend
significant gains beyond levels around 83.30 per euro -
equivalent to 1.20 euros in sterling/euro - which
attract demand for euros from UK importers.
Analysts said demand for UK gilts, which has driven the
10-year yield to around 2.0 percent, near record
lows touched late last month, was supportive for the pound.
However, some in the market any significant boost to
sterling from a further rally in UK government debt would be
limited as only around 30 percent of UK debt is held by overseas
investors, including those in the euro zone.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)