LONDON, Jan 4 Sterling edged up against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by demand from Middle Eastern names, but many in the market expect further gains in the pound will be limited given concerns that the UK economy will continue to struggle in 2012.

The pound closed in on a one-year high versus the euro, bolstered by the view that the UK economy, for all its weaknesses, was doing better than the euro zone, which many in the market believe is heading for recession as its debt crisis deepens.

Analysts said investors continue to prefer the pound versus the euro, but added that it remained at risk of selling versus the dollar if more signs start to show that Britain may also slip into a recession this year.

"Maybe the UK is approaching a consensus (for a recession) but it's not there yet. And there's no break-up risk, so people are more willing to allocate funding from a passive perspective at the start of the year," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

"We're still negative on sterling, but struggling to find the best currency to sell it against because Cable (sterling/dollar) is still supported."

Many market players are sceptical the UK currency can be considered a safe haven, given a fragile economy and debt levels that are still high despite the government's measures to cut the fiscal deficit.

Sterling rose a touch on the day to a session high of $1.5669, before pulling back to $1.5640, little changed on the day.

The pound has already gained nearly 1 percent in the new year, but traders said they were seeing strong demand to sell the UK currency since the start of the week, adding that offers around $1.5700 would limit its upside.

"I think $1.5700/10 should be a tough nut to crack. Above that I have offers at $1.5780," said a trader in London. "I think anything on $1.57 handle is a sell."

The euro was little changed at 83.42 pence. A fall below 83.02 pence would take the single currency to its weakest in around a year.

But some traders expect the pound to struggle to extend significant gains beyond levels around 83.30 per euro - equivalent to 1.20 euros in sterling/euro - which attract demand for euros from UK importers.

Analysts said demand for UK gilts, which has driven the 10-year yield to around 2.0 percent, near record lows touched late last month, was supportive for the pound.

However, some in the market any significant boost to sterling from a further rally in UK government debt would be limited as only around 30 percent of UK debt is held by overseas investors, including those in the euro zone. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)