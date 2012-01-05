* Sterling hovers near 15-month high of 82.64 pence per euro
* Euro in downtrend - market eyes France debt sale
* UK service sector PMI due at 0928 GMT
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Jan 5 Sterling edged back towards
a 15-month high versus a struggling euro on Thursday as
investors shied away from the single currency on worries over
euro zone sovereign funding, while the pound was holding within
its recent range versus the dollar.
Against the euro sterling was supported by the perception
that the UK economy will outperform the euro zone, which is
heading for recession amid huge uncertainty over the ability of
highly indebted countries within the bloc to raise funds.
The euro was down 0.1 percent for the day at
82.79 pence after sliding to its lowest since September 2010 on
Wednesday at 82.64.
Traders said the euro's break below its 2011 low of 82.85 on
Wednesday was key, although a daily close below that level was
still awaited.
"For EURGBP the issues are about the euro rather than
sterling and the euro is clearly in a downtrend," said Adrian
Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.
"We're waiting to see whether some sort of confidence can
return from debt auctions in France today and Italy and Spain
next week," he added.
France plans to raise up to 8 billion euros in 10- to
30-year debt a day after a subdued German bond auction the
previous day while there are major concerns about Spain and
Italy's ability to raise funds in coming months.
Sterling was down slightly on the day against the
dollar at $1.5594, with traders reporting decent demand in the
1.5580 region and stop-losses below. Overall the pound was still
confined within last month's range of $1.5361-$1.5775.
UK service sector PMI for December is due to be released at
0928 GMT with economists in a Reuters poll looking for a reading
of 51.7 versus the previous month's 52.3.
Data on Tuesday showed British manufacturing was showing
signs of stabilising after a two-month decline as orders from
China and Germany picked up, although the risk of another
recession persists.
"The December PMI data for manufacturing and construction
out so far this week has beaten expectations on both counts and
the hope is that today's services PMI will similarly
outperform," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.
The fragile state of the British economy has led many in the
market to believe the Bank of England will have to increase its
asset purchase programme this year, although most see next
week's monetary policy decision as too soon for another round of
quantitative easing to be introduced.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Toby Chopra)