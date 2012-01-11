* Sterling holds near 16-month high of 82.22 pence per euro
* Euro crisis, UK fiscal plan to keep sterling supported
* Sterling flat versus dollar, above support at $1.5361/75
* UK trade balance due at 0930 GMT
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Jan 11 Sterling eased from a
16-month high versus the euro on Wednesday and held steady
against dollar, with the euro zone's debt crisis expected to
keep the pound buoyed against the single currency as investors
look for safer areas to allocate funds.
The pound hit highest levels since September 2010 on Monday
against the euro of 82.22 pence and was trading
slightly weaker around 82.58, but analysts said the outlook
remained favourable for sterling, in spite of a fragile outlook
for the UK economy.
"Sterling is possibly the strongest of the European
currencies as it is perceived as a safe haven. The UK
government's fiscal plan is viewed as far more credible and
gilts' safe haven status suggests sterling will benefit to some
extent," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays
Capital, whose 12-month forecast for euro/sterling is 80 pence.
British government bond yields have slumped to record lows
in recent months, as prices surged on the back of a second round
of quantitative easing asset purchases from the Bank of England
and safe-haven flows from investors worried about the euro zone.
The euro was broadly steady on Wednesday ahead of key tests
of investors sentiment surrounding Spanish and Italian debt
sales and the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision
later in the week, with sovereign funding worries expected to
keep the single currency under pressure.
"Over the medium term we continue to think that EUR-GBP
should move lower and we view the August 2010 low of 81.47 as an
initial take profit level for short EUR-GBP positions," said
analysts at Commerzbank in a note.
Traders reported stop-losses around 82.90 which they said
could be hit if short euro positions were squeezed, but offers
were then highlighted at 83.10/30.
Sterling was trading roughly flat for the day versus the
dollar at $1.5465. Traders said the pound was likely to
stay hemmed within recent ranges while above trendline support
from the October low, coming in at $1.5375, with further support
at the December low of $1.5361.
Focus will switch back to the UK on Thursday when the Bank
of England announces its latest decision on monetary policy but
no changes in interest rates from record lows is expected and
any increase in its asset purchase programme is more likely in
February.
The UK trade balance for November is due for release at 0930
GMT, with economists in a Reuters poll looking for the deficit
to widen to 8.3 billion pounds.
Data released overnight showed British shop prices grew at
their slowest pace in 16 months in December as retailers slashed
prices for electrical goods, clothes and footwear in the run-up
to Christmas.
