* Sterling hits 3-mth low, close to 2011 low of $1.5270
* UK manufacturing output seen lower; data due at 0930 GMT
* BoE seen leaving rates, QE target on hold at 1200 GMT
* But more QE expected next month due to fragile economy
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Jan 12 Sterling hit a three-month
low against the dollar on Thursday and came close to its lowest
in more than a year, with investors cautious before UK
industrial output data that may highlight a fragile economy.
UK manufacturing output is forecast to dip 0.1 percent
month-on-month in November and a weaker-than-expected reading at
0930 GMT could increase worries about a looming recession in the
UK, especially after weak trade data on Wednesday.
The Bank of England announces a decision at 1200 GMT and is
expected to leave interest rates and its target for asset
purchases unchanged. But investors will be mindful of
expectations the BoE will opt for more quantitative easing next
month.
Sterling fell to a low of $1.5279, very close to
the 2011 low of $1.5270, below which would mark its lowest since
late July 2010. Traders cited selling by a UK clearer and said
the pound extended falls after dropping below stop loss orders
around $1.5300.
"Sterling had been performing fairly well recently and it
has come off, which is likely to reflect position adjustment
ahead of today's central bank meetings," said Geraldine Concagh,
economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.
"But the trend is still lower for euro/sterling and any
upward momentum is likely to be sold into."
Analysts at Lloyds also warned of a risk that the BoE may
opt for a "shock and awe" approach by announcing further
quantitative easing on Thursday and not opting to wait another
month.
"Sterling suffered the most versus the dollar as risk
sentiment turned negative yesterday, and could struggle further
should the BoE announce additional asset purchases," they said
in a note to clients.
The pound also fell against the euro as the single currency
benefited from investors trimming hefty short positions.
However, the euro remained vulnerable, with sterling staying not
far from a 16-month high.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the pound at 83.15 pence
, pulling away from its recent low of 82.22 pence.
Also key on Thursday will be a policy decision and news
conference by the European Central Bank, which could strike a
downbeat tone and increase worries about a worsening euro zone
debt crisis, weighing on riskier currencies, including sterling.