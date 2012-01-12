* Sterling hits 3-mth low, close to 2011 low of $1.5270

* UK manufacturing output seen lower; data due at 0930 GMT

* BoE seen leaving rates, QE target on hold at 1200 GMT

* But more QE expected next month due to fragile economy

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Jan 12 Sterling hit a three-month low against the dollar on Thursday and came close to its lowest in more than a year, with investors cautious before UK industrial output data that may highlight a fragile economy.

UK manufacturing output is forecast to dip 0.1 percent month-on-month in November and a weaker-than-expected reading at 0930 GMT could increase worries about a looming recession in the UK, especially after weak trade data on Wednesday.

The Bank of England announces a decision at 1200 GMT and is expected to leave interest rates and its target for asset purchases unchanged. But investors will be mindful of expectations the BoE will opt for more quantitative easing next month.

Sterling fell to a low of $1.5279, very close to the 2011 low of $1.5270, below which would mark its lowest since late July 2010. Traders cited selling by a UK clearer and said the pound extended falls after dropping below stop loss orders around $1.5300.

"Sterling had been performing fairly well recently and it has come off, which is likely to reflect position adjustment ahead of today's central bank meetings," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

"But the trend is still lower for euro/sterling and any upward momentum is likely to be sold into."

Analysts at Lloyds also warned of a risk that the BoE may opt for a "shock and awe" approach by announcing further quantitative easing on Thursday and not opting to wait another month.

"Sterling suffered the most versus the dollar as risk sentiment turned negative yesterday, and could struggle further should the BoE announce additional asset purchases," they said in a note to clients.

The pound also fell against the euro as the single currency benefited from investors trimming hefty short positions. However, the euro remained vulnerable, with sterling staying not far from a 16-month high.

The euro was up 0.3 percent against the pound at 83.15 pence , pulling away from its recent low of 82.22 pence.

Also key on Thursday will be a policy decision and news conference by the European Central Bank, which could strike a downbeat tone and increase worries about a worsening euro zone debt crisis, weighing on riskier currencies, including sterling.