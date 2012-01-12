* Sterling rises vs dollar, comes off earlier 3-month low

* BoE seen leaving rates, QE target on hold at 1200 GMT

* But more QE expected next month due to fragile economy

* UK industrial production data highlights recession risk

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Jan 12 Sterling recovered from a three-month low against the dollar on Thursday, tracking gains in the euro after strong auctions of Spanish debt boosted sentiment, with the market awaiting a Bank of England decision at 1200 GMT.

The Bank of England is expected to leave rates and its target for asset purchases unchanged.

However, many in the market expect the BoE will opt for more quantitative easing next month to aid a fragile economy. Traders said a small risk they may opt to do this as early as this week meant the pound could gain if policymakers stay on hold.

Having already fallen in early trade, the pound showed limited reaction after industrial production posted a surprise fall, increasing the prospect that the economy contracted in the final quarter of last year.

Sterling was up 0.15 percent at $1.5343, recovering after hitting a low of $1.5279 in anticipation of the data. This brought it close to the 2011 low of $1.5270, below which would mark its lowest since late July 2010.

"The data was grim, but because the market is generally expecting worse data this was probably mostly already in the price," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at Rabobank.

The pound fell against the euro, however, which benefited as Spain managed to sell three- and four-year bonds at lower yields than previously, encouraging investors to trim short positions in the single currency.

But the euro was still seen as vulnerable due to concerns about a deepening euro zone debt crisis and most analysts expect it could soon test its recent 16-month low of 82.22 pence.

Rabobank's Foley said there was a "good chance" of a fall to 82 pence in the coming weeks.

The euro was up 0.35 percent at 83.19 pence, though traders cited offers ahead of resistance around 83.30 pence which were capping gains in the single currency.

"The trend is still lower for euro/sterling and any upward momentum is likely to be sold into," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

Key for the euro on Thursday will be a policy decision and news conference by the European Central Bank, which could strike a downbeat tone and increase worries about a worsening euro zone debt crisis, weighing on the euro and on riskier currencies, including sterling. (Editing by Anna Willard)