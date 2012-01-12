* Sterling also hit by Spain auction, ECB's Draghi
* BoE holds rates, QE target; more QE expected in Feb
* UK industrial production data highlights recession risk
* Pound edges up vs dollar, off earlier 3-month low
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Jan 12 Sterling slipped against a
broadly firmer euro on Thursday on weak UK data, strong demand
at a Spanish debt auction and cautious optimism about the euro
zone from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
Unexpectedly weak UK industrial production figures and an
estimate from the NIESR think-tank that Britain's growth slowed
to 0.1 percent in the last three months of 2011 weighed on the
pound.
As expected, the Bank of England left interest rates on hold
on Thursday and opted not to increase its quantitative easing
target.
The euro gained as Draghi said the supply of cheap money
released by the central bank was helping stabilise the banking
system and the euro zone economy, which he expected to recover,
albeit gradually.
The euro rose by 0.8 percent against sterling to 83.50 pence
, pulling well away from its recent 16-month low of
82.22 pence. Traders said it extended gains after breaking above
stop loss orders at 83.30 pence.
"Draghi was less pessimistic than we'd expected. He didn't
say the euro zone was heading towards recession or that there
were major deflation risks and he was optimistic about the
effects of the 3-year (cheap ECB loans)," said Richard Driver,
analyst at Caxton FX.
But many analysts expect the euro to turn lower and re-test
recent lows as worries persist about the lack of a credible
resolution to the deep-seated euro zone debt crisis. Driver said
he expected the euro to fall to 80 pence in the coming months.
Although Draghi said there were substantial downside risks
for the euro zone region, the comments were enough to boost the
euro as investors took profit on hefty short positions they had
built.
The euro also benefited as Spain successfully sold three-
and four-year bonds in larger quantities than expected and lower
yields than previously.
BOE DECISION
Traders said there was some relief that the BoE stopped
short of expanding its asset purchases as early as this week,
with most expecting policymakers to do so next month in order to
aid a flagging economy.
Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.1 percent at
$1.5332, off a three-month low of $1.5279 in early trade.
Another test of Thursday's low could see it fall below the 2011
trough of $1.5270, marking its lowest since late July 2010.
"I think rallies in sterling/dollar still provide an
opportunity to short at better levels," a London-based trader
said.
"Downside is still the 'path of least resistance' for
sterling/dollar and sterling is not flavour of the
day/month/year thus far".
Thursday's data showed UK industrial production posted a
surprise fall of 0.6 percent month-on-month, increasing
expectations that the economy contracted in the final quarter of
last year.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)