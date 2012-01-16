* S&P downgrades hurt pound vs dollar, supports against euro

* Technical resistance seen just below $1.52 in cable

* UK 10-year gilt yields head toward record low

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Jan 16 Sterling hovered within sight of a near 18-month low against the dollar on Monday, and looked vulnerable to a downturn in investor appetite for taking on risk after a mass downgrade of euro zone countries put pressure on perceived riskier currencies.

The pound was firm against the euro, however, as the downgrades coupled with fresh concerns about a Greek debt default weighed broadly on the single currency.

With no UK data scheduled for release on Monday, analysts said the pound's performance was likely to be dominated by developments in the euro zone. A further dip in risk appetite could see sterling test a 16-month high of 82.22 pence against the troubled euro, while slumping against the safe haven dollar.

Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.5313, holding above Friday's trough of $1.5234, its lowest level since July 2010. Traders cited some supportive bids from Middle East investors. The euro was also flat against sterling to 82.72 pence.

"If we were to see the start of a downward spiral and any further loss of confidence in the euro zone started to materialise that would have a broader negative impact for the euro and riskier currencies in general," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit rating of nine euro zone countries including France and Austria after the close of London markets on Friday.

The news came as negotiations between Greece and private creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a messy Greek default.

Market players said the currency impact could have been greater but as S&P was following through on a warning made in December, much of the move was already priced in.

Hardman said he expected the pound to underperform the dollar and the Japanese yen if risk sentiment deteriorated further. Strong technical resistance in sterling against the dollar comes in just below $1.52, the 61.8 percent retracement of the May 2010 to May 2011 move from around $1.4230 to $1.6745.

UK GILTS BENEFIT

Investors were looking ahead to UK inflation data on Tuesday, which is forecast to show a some easing in the pace of annual price inflation.

A slowdown would reinforce the Bank of England's dovish policy stance and could add weight to bets that policymakers will expand their 275 billion pound asset purchasing programme in February.

Although quantitative easing - which involves flooding the market with pounds and should weigh on demand - is usually seen as a negative for a currency, many analysts said the pound had been fairly resilient throughout the BoE's latest programme.

Sterling has benefited from safe haven flows as bond market investors reduced exposure to euro zone government debt and bought UK gilts instead. The yield on British 10-year gilts fell to within a whisker of a new record low on Monday after the S&P downgrade reduced the pool of European triple-A rated sovereigns.

But some strategists said the fact that Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, was not downgraded could prompt some of those flows to be diverted into Bunds and remove a pillar of support for the pound.

"While the latest round of rating downgrades in the eurozone will likely trigger some further GBP supportive safe haven flows in the near term, reassurances regarding Germany's rating at this stage could keep these limited, as the German bond market once again acts as a safe haven," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.