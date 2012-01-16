* S&P downgrades hurt pound vs dollar, supports against euro
* Technical resistance seen just below $1.52 in cable
* UK 10-year gilt yields head toward record low
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 16 Sterling hovered within
sight of a near 18-month low against the dollar on Monday, and
looked vulnerable to a downturn in investor appetite for taking
on risk after a mass downgrade of euro zone countries put
pressure on perceived riskier currencies.
The pound was firm against the euro, however, as the
downgrades coupled with fresh concerns about a Greek debt
default weighed broadly on the single currency.
With no UK data scheduled for release on Monday, analysts
said the pound's performance was likely to be dominated by
developments in the euro zone. A further dip in risk appetite
could see sterling test a 16-month high of 82.22 pence against
the troubled euro, while slumping against the safe haven dollar.
Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.5313,
holding above Friday's trough of $1.5234, its lowest level since
July 2010. Traders cited some supportive bids from Middle East
investors. The euro was also flat against sterling
to 82.72 pence.
"If we were to see the start of a downward spiral and any
further loss of confidence in the euro zone started to
materialise that would have a broader negative impact for the
euro and riskier currencies in general," said Lee Hardman,
currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit
rating of nine euro zone countries including France and Austria
after the close of London markets on Friday.
The news came as negotiations between Greece and private
creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a
messy Greek default.
Market players said the currency impact could have been
greater but as S&P was following through on a warning made in
December, much of the move was already priced in.
Hardman said he expected the pound to underperform the
dollar and the Japanese yen if risk sentiment deteriorated
further. Strong technical resistance in sterling against the
dollar comes in just below $1.52, the 61.8 percent retracement
of the May 2010 to May 2011 move from around $1.4230 to $1.6745.
UK GILTS BENEFIT
Investors were looking ahead to UK inflation data on
Tuesday, which is forecast to show a some easing in the pace of
annual price inflation.
A slowdown would reinforce the Bank of England's dovish
policy stance and could add weight to bets that policymakers
will expand their 275 billion pound asset purchasing programme
in February.
Although quantitative easing - which involves flooding the
market with pounds and should weigh on demand - is usually seen
as a negative for a currency, many analysts said the pound had
been fairly resilient throughout the BoE's latest programme.
Sterling has benefited from safe haven flows as bond market
investors reduced exposure to euro zone government debt and
bought UK gilts instead. The yield on British 10-year gilts fell
to within a whisker of a new record low on Monday after the S&P
downgrade reduced the pool of European triple-A rated
sovereigns.
But some strategists said the fact that Germany, the euro
zone's largest economy, was not downgraded could prompt some of
those flows to be diverted into Bunds and remove a pillar of
support for the pound.
"While the latest round of rating downgrades in the eurozone
will likely trigger some further GBP supportive safe haven flows
in the near term, reassurances regarding Germany's rating at
this stage could keep these limited, as the German bond market
once again acts as a safe haven," said Morgan Stanley analysts
in a note.