LONDON, March 21 Sterling rose to its highest in
more than two weeks against the dollar on Wednesday, ahead of a
UK budget which could surprise some investors if it is more
business-friendly and seeks to support nascent economic growth.
Finance minister George Osborne, who has a tough juggling
act to do, will present his 2012/13 budget at a time when the
economy is showing signs of starting to recover. The independent
Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) is also expected to
raise its growth forecasts which will be released alongside the
budget.
Before the budget, though, investors will scrutinise the
minutes of the Bank of England's last Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC) meeting.
The minutes to be released at 0930 GMT will give insight on
whether the MPC is looking to keep policy on hold in the coming
months or considering an increase in the asset purchase
programme. On the other hand, any sign of hawkishness from the
committee could give sterling a lift.
Against a broadly softer dollar, sterling was up 0.4 percent
at $1.5916, having risen to $1.5924 its highest level
since March 2. The near-term target for the pound is the Feb. 29
high of $1.5993 with a large option barrier in place at $1.6000,
traders said.
The euro was steady at 83.40 pence, not far from
a one-month low of 82.83 pence on Monday.
"Obviously the minutes will be keenly dissected and again
any change, however small, from the overtly dovish stance of
late will be seized upon by the market," said a London-based
spot trader. "The market is desperate for any fillips and (this)
may again aid sterling's current biddish tone."
BoE Chief Economist Spencer Dale, one of the more hawkish
members of the Monetary Policy Committee, said on Tuesday that
UK inflation may be slightly higher this year and next than the
BOE forecast last month, due to the threat of higher oil prices
and weak productivity growth.
Latest data on Tuesday showed British annual consumer price
inflation fell to 3.4 percent in February from 3.6 percent in
January, the lowest level in more than a year but still above
the consensus forecast for a drop to 3.3 percent.
UK BUDGET
Some analysts say sterling could strengthen if Chancellor of
the Exchequer Osborne announces measures to support growth in a
fiscally neutral budget.
The budget is expected to show government borrowing next
year falling below 100 billion pounds for the first time since
2008/9, with austerity measures likely to remain the
cornerstone.
"The budget has the potential to surprise and could have an
impact on sterling in the medium term," said Raghav Subbarao,
currency analyst at Barclays.
"If the chancellor unveils surprise measures which are
business-friendly and the OBR revises forecasts significantly,
these will have an impact on sterling. However, our base-case
scenario is that we do not expect major changes."
Subbarao expected the budget to be largely revenue-neutral
as Osborne has indicated that retaining the prized AAA rating is
politically important.
Rating agencies like Fitch and Moody's have put the UK's
credit rating on negative watch. So if the ratings agencies
express their concerns about a budget that focuses too much on
growth-boosting measures at the expense of deficit-reduction
efforts, sterling could come under pressure.
