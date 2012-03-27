* Sterling eyes $1.60 level as dollar sell-off continues
* Resistance at 200-week moving average at $1.6014
* Euro/sterling resistance around 84.24 pence
LONDON, March 27Sterling rose briefly to its
highest in over four months on Tuesday as a broad sell-off in
the U.S. dollar gathered pace, with some investors awaiting
further signs of improvement in the UK before pushing it
further.
The dollar was weaker near a one-month low against a basket
of currencies, having been hit hard by dovish comment
from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke who left the door ajar
for more monetary stimulus in coming months.
Sterling was flat at $1.5980, having risen to
$1.5996, its highest level Nov. 14 on steady purchases by an
Asian sovereign investor. The currency faces tough resistance at
its 200-week moving average of $1.6014.
The last time it broke past that technical level in the past
decade, it went on to log hefty gains in the following months, a
note from CitiFX Wire said.
The British pound posted its biggest daily gain in over a
week on Monday and having broken past resistance at its March 21
high of $1.5924, traders did not rule out a test of the
psychological $1.60 mark in the near term.
"Testing that level is very much on the cards, but having
said that, front-end sterling rates are pushing lower this
morning and this could be having a bearing on the currency,"
said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB.
June short sterling prices edged higher in price
terms, driving yields lower. Falling yields narrow the spread
over U.S. bonds, diminishing sterling's allure. Government bond
prices across major markets rose early on Tuesday, underpinned
by Bernanke's comments.
Bernanke said on Monday further improvements in the U.S.
labour market would require faster economic growth, prompting
dollar bulls to cut long positions in the greenback. More QE
from the Fed would usually lead to more selling in the dollar.
Traders said some of the early selling in sterling was by a
UK clearer with decent support for sterling seen around its
200-day moving average of $1.5851.
Against the euro, sterling was flat. The euro
was steady at 83.55 pence, with offers cited around 83.70. It
has stayed below its March peak of 84.24 pence which is seen as
strong resistance by many.
Schmidt at Lloyds said there would have to be a marked
improvement in the euro zone debt situation for the common
currency to pick up steam.
In the UK, meanwhile, Bank of England policymaker David
Miles said on Monday Britain's economy had effectively stalled,
with growth rates near zero over the last six months, keeping
alive slim chances of another round of quantitative easing.
While another easing is unlikely given recent UK data has
shown some pick-up in economic activity, the quarterly Bank of
England bulletin released on Tuesday suggested that asset
purchases by central banks have economies weather their crises.
.
In the UK, the latest CBI retail sales numbers for March,
due to be released later in the day, are expected to show that
consumer activity remained depressed by rising unemployment and
high inflation.
(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Stephen Nisbet)