LONDON, March 29 Sterling hovered near a two-week low against the euro and was steady against a subdued dollar on Thursday, with investors cautious after recent soft economic data.

British house prices suffered their sharpest monthly fall in more than two years in March, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday. That came just a day after data unexpectedly showed the UK economy had contracted more than previously thought in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The numbers served as a reminder to investors who had pushed the British pound to its highest in more than four months against the dollar earlier this week, that the British economy was still struggling to stage a more sustainable recovery.

"What this (GDP data) tells us is that the UK started the year from a slightly worse position than we originally thought and will therefore have to outperform in order for growth targets to be met over the course of the year," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.5910, having fallen as low as $1.5842 on Wednesday after the GDP numbers. It has pulled away from highs hit on Tuesday when it briefly surpassed $1.60 to touch $1.6002, its strongest in more than four months, on speculation about U.S. monetary easing.

Traders said sterling could benefit from better risk appetite but it would struggle to make a sustained break above $1.60, given tough chart resistance around $1.6014, the 200-week moving average.

Kinsella added that sterling's inability to break above the 200-week moving average was a bearish signal for the pound.

Traders will now await UK mortgage approvals numbers for February and M4 money supply data. Another set to weak data could trigger renewed expectations of more monetary stimulus from the Bank of England.

That could see sterling struggle a bit in the near term.

Against the euro, sterling was flat. The common currency was steady at 83.75 pence, not far from a two-week high of 83.95 pence struck on Wednesday with traders citing decent offers at 83.80 and bids at 83.30-40 pence.