* Pound rises to $1.6034, highest since mid-November
* Month-end, quarter-end flows weigh broadly on dollar
* Euro/sterling steady but expected to fall
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 30 Sterling hit its highest in
more than four months versus a broadly weak dollar on Friday,
with the U.S. currency under pressure on month and quarter-end
rebalancing flows combined with expectations U.S. monetary
policy will stay soft for longer than previously thought.
Technical analysts said sterling's break above its 200-week
moving average for the first time since August 2008 could be a
significant bullish signal, though a weekly close above that
level at $1.6014 would be needed for confirmation.
An absence of UK data left sterling to be driven by
month-end flows, which analysts said were expected to be broadly
negative for the dollar.
This week's dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke also continued to dent the greenback which slid to
one-month lows versus a basket of currencies.
"The outperformance in U.S. equities of late means portfolio
rebalancing at month and quarter-end points to a weaker dollar.
Everyone is looking for a softer dollar today and that's helped
sterling get back above $1.60," said Ankita Dudani, currency
strategist at RBS.
Sterling rose to $1.6034, its strongest since
November 14, to trade with gains of around 0.4 percent for the
day. Traders said large stop-loss buy orders were hit on the
break of $1.6025, with offers cited at $1.6050.
Further support came from expectations that Gaz de France's
bid to buy the remainder of the UK's International Power
for 6 billion pounds could lead to it needing to buy large
quantities of sterling.
The pound was able to shrug off concerns over the health of
the British economy, expected to remain weak through 2012 and
beyond - something which could force the Bank of England to
increase its asset purchase programme to stimulate growth.
Data released overnight showed British consumer confidence
unexpectedly fell to a three-month low in March as Britons grew
increasingly worried about the outlook for their finances and
for the economy as a whole, denting hopes of a consumer-fuelled
recovery.
The headline consumer confidence index, based on a survey by
GfK NOP, fell to -31 in March from -29 in February, the lowest
since December and confounding expectations for a modest
improvement to -28.
"The unexpected fall in consumer confidence belies
expectations that the beginning of this year was a turning point
for consumer sentiment," Barclays analysts said in a note.
"Looking further ahead, as inflation falls and earnings
growth picks up we should see consumer sentiment recover.
However, we think this is going to be a slow recovery by all
measures, which is also reflected in our forecasts for household
consumption to increase only gradually this year," they added.
The euro was close to flat against sterling at
83.35 pence, in the middle of this month's 82.83/84.24 range.
Analysts still expected problems in euro zone debt markets and a
flagging economy to hurt the common currency.
"We still think euro/sterling has got potential to fall and
if it gets back towards 84 pence it would be a good level to
sell the euro," said Dudani.
