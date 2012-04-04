* Pound gains vs euro, slips vs firmer dollar
* UK services PMI in focus at 0828 GMT
* Strong reading would ease UK economy worries, boost pound
* Sterling hovers near 7-week high vs euro
LONDON, April 4 Sterling rose against the euro
on Wednesday and could be set for further gains if a survey on
the UK's heavyweight services sector dampens fears of a UK
recession and highlights a contrast between an improving British
economy and a struggling euro zone.
The pound slipped against a broadly firmer dollar, however,
after Federal Reserve minutes diluted the chances of more
stimulus.
The UK purchasing managers' survey on services is due at
0828 GMT and a strong reading could boost the pound. It would
follow PMI surveys on manufacturing and construction this week
which showed surprising strength.
"UK economic data has held up better than in Europe ... If
we get a good services PMI number it could push forecasts for Q1
into growth territory," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist
at RBS.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at 83.02 pence,
edging close to the mid-March low of 82.83 pence, below which
would be a seven-week low.
Also in focus on Wednesday will be a European Central Bank
interest rate decision and news conference. The ECB is expected
to leave rates unchanged but the euro could be vulnerable to any
hints of further easing to support a flagging euro zone economy.
Dudani said RBS were sellers of the euro versus sterling,
based on expectations that the ECB will ease monetary policy
more than the Bank of England. RBS entered a multi-month
euro/sterling trade at 83.30 pence last week, targeting a fall
to 80.00 pence, with a stop at 85.10 pence.
Services PMI is expected to dip to 53.4 in March from 53.8
in February. However, this would still leave it
comfortably above the 50 level marking growth in the sector,
unlike similar surveys for the euro zone which have edged into
contraction territory.
The pound was also helped by a surprisingly strong housing
survey from mortgage lender Halifax on Wednesday, which showed
prices rose 2.2 percent in March, confounding forecasts for a
0.3 percent dip.
Against the dollar, however, the pound was down 0.25 percent
at $1.5872, slipping further away from Monday's peak of
$1.6063, its highest since mid-November.
The U.S. dollar gained broadly after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's March meeting showed only two of the 10
policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional
monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy.
Further falls would see the pound drop towards its 200-day
moving average at $1.5849 and then the 100-week moving average
of $1.5804. It has struggled to maintain a move late last week
above the 200-week average, currently just below $1.60.
"The speed of this move lower suggests that any move back
above the 200 week MA, currently at 1.5990, could be difficult
to sustain. A failure to close above this average keeps the
structural bias negative for the pound," said Michael Hewson, an
analyst at CMC Markets.
