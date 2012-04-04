* Pound gains vs euro, slips vs firmer dollar

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, April 4 Sterling rose against the euro on Wednesday and could be set for further gains if a survey on the UK's heavyweight services sector dampens fears of a UK recession and highlights a contrast between an improving British economy and a struggling euro zone.

The pound slipped against a broadly firmer dollar, however, after Federal Reserve minutes diluted the chances of more stimulus.

The UK purchasing managers' survey on services is due at 0828 GMT and a strong reading could boost the pound. It would follow PMI surveys on manufacturing and construction this week which showed surprising strength.

"UK economic data has held up better than in Europe ... If we get a good services PMI number it could push forecasts for Q1 into growth territory," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 83.02 pence, edging close to the mid-March low of 82.83 pence, below which would be a seven-week low.

Also in focus on Wednesday will be a European Central Bank interest rate decision and news conference. The ECB is expected to leave rates unchanged but the euro could be vulnerable to any hints of further easing to support a flagging euro zone economy.

Dudani said RBS were sellers of the euro versus sterling, based on expectations that the ECB will ease monetary policy more than the Bank of England. RBS entered a multi-month euro/sterling trade at 83.30 pence last week, targeting a fall to 80.00 pence, with a stop at 85.10 pence.

Services PMI is expected to dip to 53.4 in March from 53.8 in February. However, this would still leave it comfortably above the 50 level marking growth in the sector, unlike similar surveys for the euro zone which have edged into contraction territory.

The pound was also helped by a surprisingly strong housing survey from mortgage lender Halifax on Wednesday, which showed prices rose 2.2 percent in March, confounding forecasts for a 0.3 percent dip.

Against the dollar, however, the pound was down 0.25 percent at $1.5872, slipping further away from Monday's peak of $1.6063, its highest since mid-November.

The U.S. dollar gained broadly after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting showed only two of the 10 policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy.

Further falls would see the pound drop towards its 200-day moving average at $1.5849 and then the 100-week moving average of $1.5804. It has struggled to maintain a move late last week above the 200-week average, currently just below $1.60.

"The speed of this move lower suggests that any move back above the 200 week MA, currently at 1.5990, could be difficult to sustain. A failure to close above this average keeps the structural bias negative for the pound," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets. (Editing by Ben Harding)