* Pound hits 2-week high vs euro, slips vs firmer dollar
* Above-forecast UK services PMI calms UK economy worries
* Euro also dented by Spanish bond auction, ECB awaited
* Sterling just shy of 7-week high vs euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 4 Sterling rose to a two-week high
against the euro on Wednesday as an above-forecast UK services
sector survey eased UK recession fears and highlighted a
contrast with a struggling euro zone economy.
The pound slipped against a broadly firmer dollar, however,
after Federal Reserve minutes undermined expectations of pumping
yet more cash into the U.S. economy to support growth.
A disappointing auction of Spanish government bonds also
weighed on the single currency, leaving it hovering just shy of
a seven-week low against the pound as worries grew about Spain's
high debt levels and weak economy.
The euro fell around 0.3 percent to a low of
82.855 pence. A drop below the March 19 low of 82.83 pence would
mark its lowest since February 16.
Following PMI surveys showing unexpectedly solid growth in
manufacturing and construction, the strong services sector data
will lessen the chances of the Bank of England opting for
further monetary stimulus to boost the economy.
"Sterling would be expected to appreciate on the strong
services PMI as it will scale down expectations of more QE ...
Euro/sterling could make a firm break below 83 pence today,"
said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank in London.
The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
services sector rose to 55.3 in March, its highest level since
January and up from 53.8 in February.
The UK surveys have contrasted with euro zone PMI surveys
which have edged below 50, marking a contraction in activity.
Also in focus on Wednesday will be a European Central Bank
interest rate decision and news conference. The public debate
amongst ECB policymakers has swung round to a push - led by the
bank's German contingent - for it to look at how it will
eventually begin to withdraw emergency stimulus.
But many on markets remain nervous enough about Europe's
economic prospects and debt problems in Spain and Italy to
speculate that the ECB will yet have to turn back to doing more
to support banks and its weaker economies.
"We are sellers of euro/sterling ... The ECB is likely to
ease more than the Bank of England and the net increase in the
ECB balance sheet will be larger than in the UK," said Ankita
Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.
She said RBS entered a multi-month euro/sterling trade at
83.30 pence last week, targeting a fall to 80.00 pence, with a
stop at 85.10 pence.
The pound was also helped by a housing survey from mortgage
lender Halifax on Wednesday, which showed prices rose 2.2
percent in March, confounding forecasts for a 0.3 percent dip.
FALLS VS DOLLAR
Against the dollar, the pound was down 0.3 percent at
$1.5868, slipping further away from Monday's peak of
$1.6063, its highest since mid-November.
The U.S. dollar gained broadly after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's March meeting showed only two of the 10
policy-setting committee members saw the case for additional
monetary stimulus in the light of an improving economy.
Further falls would see the pound drop towards its 200-day
moving average at $1.5849 and then the 100-week moving average
of $1.5804. It has struggled to maintain a move late last week
above the 200-week average, currently just below $1.60.
"A failure to close above this (200-week) average keeps the
structural bias negative for the pound," Michael Hewson, an
analyst at CMC Markets said in a note to clients.
