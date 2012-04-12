* Pound climbs on safe haven flows from euro zone
* Test of 2012 euro/sterling low of 82.22 pence in sight
* UK trade data due 0930 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, April 12 Sterling hovered within sight
of a 19-month peak against a basket of currencies on Thursday,
benefiting from its status as a relatively safe haven as
investors concerned about the euro zone's debt problems shunned
the common currency.
The pound could come under some pressure from UK trade data
for February at 0830 GMT, forecast to show a deepening trade
deficit that many analysts said would stem from lacklustre
demand from the euro zone.
An Italian debt auction of up to 5 billion euros worth of
government bonds was expected to have a greater impact on the
direction of euro/sterling, with poor demand at the auction
likely to weigh on the common currency.
The euro fell 0.1 percent versus sterling to
82.27 pence, its lowest level since Jan. 9. Strong support was
seen around the 2012 low of 82.22 pence.
Trade-weighted sterling was last at 82.3, according
to Bank of England data, its highest level since February 2011.
A rise above that level would push sterling to its highest
against a basket of currencies since the previous August.
"The Italy auction will be quite key, a weak auction will
not help the euro," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at
BNP Paribas.
Rising Spanish bond yields have pushed worries about the
euro zone debt crisis back into the spotlight, prompting
investors to switch to sterling which is still considered
relatively safe in comparison to the common currency.
Still, some investors are concerned the prospect of a long
drawn out crisis of growth and debt in Europe will have knock on
effects for the British economy.
"Europe is a focus for Britain. Around 50 percent of the
UK's exports to into the euro zone and it is not growing,"
Saywell said.
Many market players, however, see the pound as a better
investment than traditional safe haven the Swiss franc after the
Swiss National Bank reiterated its pledge to enforce a floor of
1.20 francs in euro/Swiss, following a brief breach last week.
"The bias still looks to be towards sterling strength as the
best proxy AAA safe haven given that the Swiss franc upside is
so limited and the 82.20 pence January low for the year in
EURGBP does seem likely to be broken before too long," Lloyds
analysts said in a note.
Sterling rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.5913, with supportive bids from UK exporters cited around
$1.5870-80. Traders cited topside automated stop loss buy orders
around $1.5960-70.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)