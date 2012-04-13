* Sterling near 3-mth high vs euro, 19-mth trade-weighted
peak
* Euro break below 2012 low of 82.22 pence could open test
of 80
* But any setback for UK economy could hamper its rise
* UK producer prices data due at 0830 GMT
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 13 Sterling stayed close to a
three-month high against the euro and a 19-month peak on a
trade-weighted basis on Friday, continuing to benefit as
investors seek refuge from the euro due to euro zone sovereign
debt problems.
Further gains could see sterling climb further against the
euro, breaking through resistance at the 2012 high of 82.22
pence to rally towards 80 pence. However, some analysts and
traders say this may be a tough hurdle to break.
Data on Thursday showing a wider-than-expected UK trade
deficit in February failed to dent sterling's rise. Other data
recently has pointed to improvement in the economy, dampening
expectations of more monetary easing from the Bank of England.
Britain's biggest department store chain John Lewis
said on Friday it enjoyed a "stunning" week's trade
in the seven days to Easter Saturday, with sales jumping 27.5
percent.
The euro was steady at 82.66 pence, staying
close to a three-month low of 82.27 pence hit on Thursday.
Further falls could see it drop to its weakest levels since
September 2010, towards reported options barriers at 80.00
pence.
The European common currency has come under pressure in
recent weeks as tepid demand at debt auctions highlights funding
pressures facing some indebted euro zone countries, just as
worries grow about deep budget problems in Spain.
"This is a continuation of a theme we've seen since the
middle of last year as wealth holders and managers of money with
exposure to the euro zone have been putting their money to work
in other currencies, including the pound," said Michael Derks,
currency strategist at FXPro.
"This is ongoing and should pull the euro down towards the
80 level," he said, adding there have also been "some
encouraging signs on the UK economy".
UK producer prices data is due at 0830 GMT and is not
expected to impact the pound. However, analysts said a
stronger-than-expected number could give it a boost as it may
dampen the prospect of the BoE expanding its quantitative easing
programme.
GAINS OVERDONE?
Sterling's trade-weighted index was at 82.2, hovering
close to a 82.4 hit on Thursday, its highest since August
2010 according to Bank of England data.
Analysts say the pound's strong gains could pose risks to
exports and the British government's aim to rebalance the
economy.
Even though there have been signs of improvement in the UK
economy, it remains fragile, particularly given its strong trade
links with the euro zone. Some analysts say this could limit
further gains for the pound.
"We suspect that potential disappointments from the data
releases out of the UK next week (retail sales and labour
market) could add to the headwinds for sterling across the
board," Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi said in a
note to clients.
"Even in the case of another bout of market fears about the
outlook for the euro zone periphery we suspect that the downside
for euro/sterling maybe limited from current levels given the
close ties between the UK and the euro zone economies and the
huge exposure of the UK banking sector to the recession hit part
of the euro zone".
Traders also said sterling was hampered by demand by
companies by sell the pound against the euro.
Against the dollar sterling was down 0.2 percent at
$1.5930, tracking broad falls in riskier currencies after
Chinese growth data disappointed traders positioning for a
strong showing.
(Editing by Jon Hemming)