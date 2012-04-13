* Sterling near 3-mth high vs euro, 19-mth trade-weighted peak

LONDON, April 13 Sterling stayed close to a three-month high against the euro and a 19-month peak on a trade-weighted basis on Friday, continuing to benefit as investors seek refuge from the euro due to euro zone sovereign debt problems.

Further gains could see sterling climb further against the euro, breaking through resistance at the 2012 high of 82.22 pence to rally towards 80 pence. However, some analysts and traders say this may be a tough hurdle to break.

Data on Thursday showing a wider-than-expected UK trade deficit in February failed to dent sterling's rise. Other data recently has pointed to improvement in the economy, dampening expectations of more monetary easing from the Bank of England.

Britain's biggest department store chain John Lewis said on Friday it enjoyed a "stunning" week's trade in the seven days to Easter Saturday, with sales jumping 27.5 percent.

The euro was steady at 82.66 pence, staying close to a three-month low of 82.27 pence hit on Thursday. Further falls could see it drop to its weakest levels since September 2010, towards reported options barriers at 80.00 pence.

The European common currency has come under pressure in recent weeks as tepid demand at debt auctions highlights funding pressures facing some indebted euro zone countries, just as worries grow about deep budget problems in Spain.

"This is a continuation of a theme we've seen since the middle of last year as wealth holders and managers of money with exposure to the euro zone have been putting their money to work in other currencies, including the pound," said Michael Derks, currency strategist at FXPro.

"This is ongoing and should pull the euro down towards the 80 level," he said, adding there have also been "some encouraging signs on the UK economy".

UK producer prices data is due at 0830 GMT and is not expected to impact the pound. However, analysts said a stronger-than-expected number could give it a boost as it may dampen the prospect of the BoE expanding its quantitative easing programme.

GAINS OVERDONE?

Sterling's trade-weighted index was at 82.2, hovering close to a 82.4 hit on Thursday, its highest since August 2010 according to Bank of England data.

Analysts say the pound's strong gains could pose risks to exports and the British government's aim to rebalance the economy.

Even though there have been signs of improvement in the UK economy, it remains fragile, particularly given its strong trade links with the euro zone. Some analysts say this could limit further gains for the pound.

"We suspect that potential disappointments from the data releases out of the UK next week (retail sales and labour market) could add to the headwinds for sterling across the board," Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi said in a note to clients.

"Even in the case of another bout of market fears about the outlook for the euro zone periphery we suspect that the downside for euro/sterling maybe limited from current levels given the close ties between the UK and the euro zone economies and the huge exposure of the UK banking sector to the recession hit part of the euro zone".

Traders also said sterling was hampered by demand by companies by sell the pound against the euro.

Against the dollar sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5930, tracking broad falls in riskier currencies after Chinese growth data disappointed traders positioning for a strong showing. (Editing by Jon Hemming)