* Euro dips ahead of Spanish bill auction
* Strong euro support seen around 82 pence
* UK inflation data due 0830 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, April 17 Sterling edged higher against
the euro ahead of a Spanish bill auction on Tuesday and could
test key technical resistance levels if higher yields at the
debt sale prompt more investors to seek alternatives to the
shared currency.
Market players were also focused on UK inflation data for
March, due at 0830 GMT and expected to show a slight rise to 3.5
percent from 3.4 percent in February.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent against the pound
to 82.50 pence, but held above a 19-month low of 82.10 pence hit
on Monday.
Strong support for the euro was seen at the 82 pence big
figure. Strategists said although sterling may test that level,
it was unlikely to break through it this week unless the latest
bout of contagion in the euro zone debt crisis intensifies and
spreads beyond Spain.
"The pound will benefit from safe-haven flows. But when you
look at weekly and monthly charts you realise 82 pence is an
important level, it has held for the best part of two years,"
said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
Brooks said a firm break in euro/dollar below $1.30 was also
necessary for euro/sterling to fall below 82 pence.
Spain, which has seen borrowing costs jump in recent weeks
on concerns over its ability to meet budget targets, will sell
12- and 18-month Treasury bills ahead of a bond auction later in
the week.
Analysts said the sale should go smoothly, although the
bills were likely to be sold at higher yields.
Against the dollar, the pound was close to flat at
$1.5907, with an Asian central bank cited as a seller around the
session high of $1.5918.
Sterling could get a slight boost if UK inflation exceeds
expectations, as a stronger number could dampen speculation that
the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee will opt for
another round of quantitative easing to boost growth when its
current programme ends next month.
"With inflation higher and retail sales likely to show signs
of improvement on Thursday, it will make it harder for MPC
members to take a confidently bearish view heading into the May
MPC meeting," said BNP Paribas strategists in a note.
BNP Paribas said they were looking for further sterling
gains against the euro, targeting a fall to 81.00 pence in the
second quarter of this year.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)