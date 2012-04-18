* Sterling fall to below $1.5900, BOE minutes seen dovish

* "Golden cross" poised to be formed in cable charts

* Euro slips vs sterling, seen near recent lows

LONDON, April 18 Sterling eased against the dollar on Wednesday, with some in the market gearing up for dovish minutes from the Bank of England's latest monetary policy meeting which could revive speculation of more monetary stimulus in coming months.

While all nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are expected to have voted to keep rates on hold, the minutes will be scrutinised for any hint on whether policymakers would consider another round of quantitative easing when the current programme ends next month.

UK jobs data is also due and could highlight the struggles that the economy is facing, given cutbacks in government spending and overall sluggishness in demand from consumers.

"Today's release of the April MPC minutes will provide further indications about the likelihood of another bout of asset purchases in the near term," Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

"Indications that more MPC members have joined (Adam) Posen and (David) Miles in the vote for extra stimulus could be particularly damaging for cable and sterling/yen while euro/sterling could rebound."

Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5897, retreating from Tuesday's day high of $1.5972 on selling by an Asian central bank and dropping below option structures at $1.5900, dealers said. Offers to sell the currency were at $1.5960/70.

Still, the medium term trend for sterling looked bullish on the charts with some pointing to a "golden cross", with the 55-day moving poised to cross the 200-day moving average. A golden cross would be formed if the former rises through the latter and last time it happened in September 2010, sterling rose from around $1.5400 to above $1.6500.

Against the euro, sterling was marginally higher with the common currency still hobbled by worries about Spanish debt problems.

The common currency was also hurt by comments from French President Nicolas Sarkozy who said the euro's exchange rate should be up for discussion with the European Central Bank.

Traders said appetite for the euro would be seriously tested on Thursday when Spain will sell longer-dated debt. The country has seen borrowing costs jump in recent weeks on concerns over its ability to meet budget targets.

The euro was last down 0.1 percent to 82.31 pence. The common currency hovered within sight of Monday's 19-month low of 82.10 pence, but strong support for the euro was seen at the psychologically important 82 pence level.

Strategists said although sterling may test that level, it was unlikely to break through it this week unless the latest troubles in the euro zone intensified to spread beyond Spain.

"There is also some corporate interest to buy euros around current levels and unless euro makes a decisive break below $1.30 against the dollar, it is unlikely to move below 82 pence easily," a London based trader said.

(reporting by Anirban Nag)