* Sterling fall to below $1.5900, BOE minutes seen dovish
* "Golden cross" poised to be formed in cable charts
* Euro slips vs sterling, seen near recent lows
LONDON, April 18 Sterling eased against the
dollar on Wednesday, with some in the market gearing up for
dovish minutes from the Bank of England's latest monetary policy
meeting which could revive speculation of more monetary stimulus
in coming months.
While all nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC) are expected to have voted to keep rates on hold, the
minutes will be scrutinised for any hint on whether policymakers
would consider another round of quantitative easing when the
current programme ends next month.
UK jobs data is also due and could highlight the struggles
that the economy is facing, given cutbacks in government
spending and overall sluggishness in demand from consumers.
"Today's release of the April MPC minutes will provide
further indications about the likelihood of another bout of
asset purchases in the near term," Valentin Marinov, currency
strategist at Citi.
"Indications that more MPC members have joined (Adam) Posen
and (David) Miles in the vote for extra stimulus could be
particularly damaging for cable and sterling/yen while
euro/sterling could rebound."
Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5897,
retreating from Tuesday's day high of $1.5972 on selling by an
Asian central bank and dropping below option structures at
$1.5900, dealers said. Offers to sell the currency were at
$1.5960/70.
Still, the medium term trend for sterling looked bullish on
the charts with some pointing to a "golden cross", with the
55-day moving poised to cross the 200-day moving average. A
golden cross would be formed if the former rises through the
latter and last time it happened in September 2010, sterling
rose from around $1.5400 to above $1.6500.
Against the euro, sterling was marginally higher with the
common currency still hobbled by worries about Spanish debt
problems.
The common currency was also hurt by comments from
French President Nicolas Sarkozy who said the euro's exchange
rate should be up for discussion with the European Central Bank.
Traders said appetite for the euro would be seriously tested
on Thursday when Spain will sell longer-dated debt. The country
has seen borrowing costs jump in recent weeks on concerns over
its ability to meet budget targets.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent to 82.31
pence. The common currency hovered within sight of Monday's
19-month low of 82.10 pence, but strong support for the euro was
seen at the psychologically important 82 pence level.
Strategists said although sterling may test that level, it
was unlikely to break through it this week unless the latest
troubles in the euro zone intensified to spread beyond Spain.
"There is also some corporate interest to buy euros around
current levels and unless euro makes a decisive break below
$1.30 against the dollar, it is unlikely to move below 82 pence
easily," a London based trader said.
(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by)