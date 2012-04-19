* Euro/sterling drops to 20-month low
* Cable advances to 5-month high, up 0.2 pct
* Expectations of further BOE stimulus off the table
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 19 Sterling extended broad-based
gains on Thursday as investors pared back expectations of
further stimulus from the Bank of England, putting the currency
firmly on track to rise against the euro to levels not scaled
since mid-2010.
The pound rose to its highest in nearly 20 months against
the euro and a five-month high against the U.S.
dollar >, all of which helped it to climb to a 20-month
peak on a trade-weighted basket of currencies, data from
the Bank of England showed.
More gains are likely in the near term as investors seek to
exit the euro zone troubles and are wary of piling onto the U.S.
dollar as further easing by the Federal Reserve is still an
option.
In contrast, minutes from the BOE's last policy meeting
released on Wednesday showed the committee voted 8-1 against
further stimulus, with one policymaker who had consistently
voted for more monetary stimulus moving out of the dovish camp
and another now seeing the decision as "finely balanced".
"The minutes were the trigger, but sterling's gains
undoubtedly show that investors who dislike the euro and the
dollar are preferring the pound," said Adrian Schmidt, FX
strategist at Lloyds TSB.
"If sentiment in the euro zone remains as it is, we will
find the 2010 low of 80.67 a bit tough to break. But if the euro
zone troubles deteriorate, then that will go easily. In which
case, cable could also come under pressure."
The euro fell to 81.645 pence, its lowest level
since end-August 2010, on selling by a UK bank traders said.
Near-term support is expected around 81.43 pence, a level seen
on August 23, 2010. A break below that could see it ease towards
80.67 pence, the 2010 low struck in June.
Sterling rose to a five-month high of $1.6078, with talk of
a option barrier at $1.61 likely to be protected for now.
Commerzbank chartists in a note said that the move above
$1.6070, meant cable would target $1.6170, the October 2011 high
and the 61.8 percent retracement of the move seen 2011-2012.
The medium-term trend for sterling also looked bullish on
the charts with some pointing to a golden cross, with the 55-day
moving average crossing the 200-day moving average.
A golden cross is formed when the former rises through the
latter and last time it happened in September 2010, sterling
rose from around $1.5400 to above $1.6500.
Traders were looking forward to a Spanish bond auction for
more cues about the euro zone debt crisis. Borrowing costs for
peripheral countries have been rising as markets remain
sceptical about whether they can solve their fiscal problems
without seeking aid from multilateral agencies like the IMF.
While a steady erosion of confidence in the euro zone
supports sterling against the euro, the pound tends to
underperform the safe-haven U.S. dollar, given the UK's large
exposure to the crisis-hit euro zone, both through trade and
financial links.
Also the UK's labour market is at best sluggish, domestic
demand patchy and an economic recovery uneven. So while the
signs of a slight recovery lessen the need for further stimulus,
a rapid deterioration in the euro zone crisis could worsen the
UK's outlook and drive the BOE towards easing.
"We don't like the outlook for sterling. Inflation is quite
sticky which in the medium term will deter buyers of sterling,"
said Mark Wright, deputy manager for the Midas balanced growth
fund.
"It's still very early on in the fiscal austerity programme
and people have too much confidence in the UK government's
ability to get the finances in order. In the medium term I'd
envisage we'd further reduce our exposure to sterling."
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Ron
Askew)