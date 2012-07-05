* BoE expected to opt for further QE
* Cable likely to drop if bigger QE announced
* Euro/sterling set to drift lower if ECB cuts rates
LONDON, July 5 Sterling was steady against the
dollar and the euro on Thursday but could cede ground if the
Bank of England opts for a larger-than-expected stimulus to
support the struggling UK economy.
Investors have already priced in a 50 billion pound cash
boost, or quantitative easing from the central bank when it
announces its decision at 1100 GMT on Thursday.
But there are a few in the market who are expecting it opt
for a 75 billion pound injection and possibly a cut in the bank
rate which would be very bearish for the pound, traders said.
Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.5590,
well below this week's high of $1.5723 with offers cited above
$1.5650/60. If the BOE surprises, the pound could ease to its
June 28 low of $1.5485 in a knee-jerk reaction, traders said.
The pound showed little reaction to data which showed
British house prices rose unexpectedly in June.
The pound was also flat against the euro, with the single
currency at 80.30 pence, not far from a recent low
of 79.85 struck late last week.
"The best way to play the BOE decision is to position for
more downside in sterling/dollar," said Geoffrey Yu, currency
strategist at UBS. "People will be a bit cautious against the
euro given the ECB rate decision is just a few minutes later."
The European Central Bank is also widely expected to cut
rates by 0.25 percent on Thursday, and that will weigh on the
euro. ECB President Mario Draghi holds a press conference later
in the day and there are expectations he may lay the ground for
more easing in coming months.
And while more quantitative easing is usually be seen by the
market as negative for sterling, many analysts expect the pound
to gain against the euro as worries about the euro zone debt
crisis offset looser UK monetary policy.
Many also view the BOE's move to ease monetary policy as a
pre-emptive one which is contrast to the ECB where pressure is
building on it to announce more stimulus and support the euro
zone economy that is on the brink of a recession.
Still, sterling is likely to struggle against the dollar and
higher-yielding currencies like the Australian dollar
in the near term as UK data provides more evidence that the
economy is in the midst of a protracted recession.
Data earlier this week showed the purchasing managers' index
for services, which accounts for around three quarters of
output, fell to an eight-month low of 51.3 in June.
That followed weak PMI surveys on manufacturing and
construction earlier this week and suggested the UK economy may
have contracted for a third consecutive quarter in the June
quarter.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)