* Sterling extends gains after poor U.S. retail sales data
* Market awaits testimony from Fed's Bernanke
* UK inflation data due 0830 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, July 17 Sterling hit a near two-week
high against the dollar on Tuesday, extending gains from the
previous day when poor U.S. retail sales data added to
speculation the Federal Reserve may opt for another round of
monetary stimulus to boost growth.
The pound also traded close to more than 3-1/2 year highs
against the euro, benefitting from its image as a relative safe
haven from the euro zone's debt crisis.
Market players were looking ahead to UK inflation data for
June at 0830 GMT, expected to show prices holding broadly steady
from the previous month.
But analysts said sterling/dollar, also known as cable,
would take more direction from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday that will be
scrunitised for any hints another round of so-called
quantitative easing is on its way.
"Sterling is holding up well because now attention has
turned to the Fed and QE," said Jane Foley, senior currency
strategist at Rabobank.
"There's a risk if Bernanke is not as dovish as some people
expect we will see cable lower again, but it seems for the first
few hours of today sterling should do well irrespective of the
CPI data."
Sterling climbed to a session high of $1.5677, its
highest level since July 4, before paring gains to last trade up
0.1 percent at $1.5654.
The euro was steady against the pound at 78.48
pence, not far off Monday's trough of 78.32 pence which was its
lowest since late October 2008.
Sterling shrugged off the International Monetary Fund's cut
in UK growth forecasts on Monday and has made steady gains
versus the euro since the European Central Bank cut interest
rates at a policy meeting earlier this month.
Many analysts said although sterling could fluctuate against
the dollar it was likely to gain further versus the euro.
"Sterling/dollar looks likely to be dependant on sentiment
towards U.S. growth and sentiment towards the euro. But
euro/sterling looks likely to continue lower as the medium-term
downtrend remains intact," said Lloyds analysts in a note.
Market players may also pay close attention to Bank of
England governor Mervyn King's appearance in front of a Treasury
Select Committee at 0900 GMT.
Questions are expected to be asked about King's role in the
resignation of former Barclays' chief executive Bob Diamond in
the Libor scandal, although strategists said that was unlikely
to impact the pound.